Diddy's Arrest Baselessly Linked To Donald Trump's Assassination Attempt By Fox News Anchor

One anchor on Fox News found the timing suspicious.

Fox News anchor Maria Bartiromo baselessly theorized that the timing of Diddy's arrest in New York City on Monday was linked to the recent assassination attempt of former president Donald Trump. Speaking with guest Miranda Devine on her Mornings with Maria show, Bartiromo claimed that the feds may have waited until they needed a distraction to use the Diddy arrest to draw away backlash from the incident with Trump at his golf course in Florida, last weekend.

“Don’t you find it ironic, Miranda, that once again they take that same strategy out and that is change the conversation?” Bartiromo asked, as caught by AllHipHop. “The timing of the P. Diddy arrest? Please. They must have had the P. Diddy arrest on the shelf waiting to take it off the shelf for when they needed it.”

Federal Agents Investigate Site Of Latest Assassination Attempt

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 17: Law enforcement personnel continue to investigate the area where the Secret Service discovered a would-be assassin of former President Donald Trump at the Trump International Golf Club on September 17, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Florida. The FBI and U.S. Secret Service, along with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's office, are investigating the incident, which the FBI said "appears to be an attempted assassination of former President Trump" while he was golfing at Trump International Golf Club. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

She continued: “And yesterday – boy, oh boy – did they need it because the questions were spiking everywhere as far as how it is possible that another assassination attempt happened. That another would-be assassin was within a couple of hundred yards of President Trump. As we’re all asking these questions, boom, they take P. Diddy in. And now we’re all talking about that, take it off the front page. This strategy over and over again. I saw right through it as soon as it happened.” The incident at Trump International Golf Club marked the second time since July someone has allegedly attempted to shoot the former president.

Maria Bartiromo Speaks On Diddy's Arrest

Authorities arrested Diddy and charged him with sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy on Monday night. They held his arraignment the following morning with prosecutors sharing a 14-page indictment against him. He's pleaded not guilty to the allegations. Be on the lookout for further updates on Diddy and Donald Trump on HotNewHipHop.