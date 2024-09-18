Diddy Promises To Have No Female Visitors In Latest Bail Proposal

BYCaroline Fisher281 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2022 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 15: Sean "Diddy" Combs attends the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Diddy continues to fight for pre-trial release.

Earlier this week, Diddy was arrested following months of disturbing allegations and lawsuits. According to TMZ, he was charged with "racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution." If convicted, the Bad Boy Records founder could face a minimum of 15 years behind bars or a maximum sentence of life.

Despite offering home detention with GPS monitoring and "all other standard conditions of pretrial supervision," Diddy's request for bail was denied earlier this week. Today, he appeared in court again to appeal the judge's decision and make another proposal. His legal team claimed that if he were released, the security company that overlooks his Miami home would hand over visitor logs nightly.

Read More: Diddy Is Receiving "Treatment And Therapy" Amid Federal Indictment

Diddy Appeals Judge's Bail Decision

Diddy performs onstage during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV)

They also added that Diddy would only receive visits from family, property caretakers, and friends who are not co-conspirators. His team added that his only female visitors would be family members or the mothers of his children. On top of this, Diddy promised to have no contact with witnesses and to take weekly drug tests. It's to be seen whether or not the appeal will be successful. Previously, Judge Robyn Tarnofsky argued that Diddy could theoretically and allegedly re-offend if released. "This is a crime that happens behind closed doors, even when pretrial services is monitoring," she explained earlier this week.

Despite these latest developments, Diddy's team appears confident in their ability to get him off the hook. "He’s going to clear his name and we’re going to stand by his side as he does," his attorney Marc Agnifilo said outside the courthouse yesterday. "We believe in him wholeheartedly." What do you think of Diddy's recent arrest? What about his latest attempt at bail? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Mase Reacts To Diddy’s Arrest With Unconventional Accessory

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...