Diddy Promises To Have No Female Visitors In Latest Bail Proposal

Diddy continues to fight for pre-trial release.

Earlier this week, Diddy was arrested following months of disturbing allegations and lawsuits. According to TMZ, he was charged with "racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution." If convicted, the Bad Boy Records founder could face a minimum of 15 years behind bars or a maximum sentence of life.

Despite offering home detention with GPS monitoring and "all other standard conditions of pretrial supervision," Diddy's request for bail was denied earlier this week. Today, he appeared in court again to appeal the judge's decision and make another proposal. His legal team claimed that if he were released, the security company that overlooks his Miami home would hand over visitor logs nightly.

Diddy Appeals Judge's Bail Decision

Diddy performs onstage during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV)

They also added that Diddy would only receive visits from family, property caretakers, and friends who are not co-conspirators. His team added that his only female visitors would be family members or the mothers of his children. On top of this, Diddy promised to have no contact with witnesses and to take weekly drug tests. It's to be seen whether or not the appeal will be successful. Previously, Judge Robyn Tarnofsky argued that Diddy could theoretically and allegedly re-offend if released. "This is a crime that happens behind closed doors, even when pretrial services is monitoring," she explained earlier this week.