Aubrey O'Day Gloats At Diddy After Court Denies Him Bail

By Gabriel Bras Nevares
NBA: All Star Game-Team LeBron at Team Stephen
February 18, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Recording artist Puff Daddy speaks with actor Chris Rock during the second half of the 2018 NBA All Star Game at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
She couldn't help herself.

Aubrey O'Day is one of many celebrities who held no silence when it came to the Diddy scandal, which we've been in full swing of for over a year now. Moreover, his federal case for alleged sex trafficking continues to develop alongside the mountains of civil lawsuits against him. O'Day is one of the most vocal famous figures when it comes to the aversion to Sean Combs and his alleged behavior, so it's no surprise that she revels in his downfall from time to time. For example, she recently took to Twitter to share her brief thoughts on a key legal development.

"take that take that," she tweeted in reference to both Diddy's iconic ad-lib and to the court denying him bail yet again. He and his legal team fought incessantly to present their case to the judge, arguing that the prosecution meddled with the trial and argued faulty narratives to keep him behind bars. But at the end of the day, the court maintained its position, although we wouldn't exactly express shock at the idea of yet another bond attempt before trial begins next May. That's the schedule at press time, but anything could happen.

Aubrey O'Day Reacts To Diddy Getting Bail Rejected

"With Diddy, I saw multiple real things, sides of him," Aubrey O'Day recently claimed on a podcast, referring to his alleged physical grooming of her. "[...] Grooming is a process, they don’t just abuse you on day one. They make you feel like you get little bits of things that make you attracted and excited and then once they’ve got your attention, they let you know about yourself in different ways. It’s like the military. They break you down and build you back up into the soldier they need you to be for the country they need you to be fighting for."

As for other updates on Diddy, an attorney for the State recently announced his resignation, which could delay the trial or impact the case in other significant ways. Without more details in the future and a more set timeline, though, it's impossible to tell what this will really imply. All we know is that Puff will stay behind bars for the time being, and Aubrey O'Day feels vindicated.

