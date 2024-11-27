Diddy To Spend Thanksgiving In Jail After Third Bail Request Denied

BYElias Andrews249 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Sean "Diddy" Combs Fragrance Launch
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 06: Sean 'Diddy Combs' attends the Sean "Diddy" Combs Fragrance Launch at Macy's Herald Square on May 6, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images)
The mogul's plea didn't work.

Christmas did not come early for Diddy. The disgraced mogul was denied bail on Wednesday, which means he will remain in jail during the Thanksgiving holiday. People confirmed that Diddy was denied a third time by Judge Arun Subramanian. He cited a number of different reasons as to why the court feels the mogul should stay locked up. "The Court finds," Subramanian explained. "That the government has shown by clear and convincing evidence that no condition or combination of conditions will reasonably assure the safety of the community."

Diddy's dubious track record was not, in Subramian's opinion, something that could be excused when considering bail. The Judge pointed to allegations in which the mogul used firearms and various threats of violence to coerce victims into keeping quiet. He also pointed to instances in which Diddy's alleged criminal actions were supported by text messages. There were also seized firearms with defaced serial numbers. The prosecution also claimed that Diddy attempted to influence witnesses from behind bars. They felt the Bad Boy founder had made "recent efforts to influence the jury pool." They cited a social media campaign organized by members of his family as proof.

Read More: TD Jakes Attributes Medical Emergency To Alleged Stress From Diddy Accusers’ Lawyer

Diddy Was Denied Bail To Protect The Community

Judge Subramanian took these different allegations into account. He pointed out that Diddy has been using the phone access codes of other inmates to make calls from MDC in Brooklyn. It doesn't look good for the Bad Boy mastermind, given that he's been denied twice before. His criminal trial is tentatively set for May 2025. Diddy may not have the chance to go home for the holidays, but his family continues to support him. The mogul's family issued a joint statement to Instagram. Diddy's children, in particular, made it clear that they will be behind him no matter what.

"We stand united, supporting you every step of the way," the children wrote. "We hold onto the truth, knowing it will prevail, and nothing will break the strength of our family. Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, Jessie & D'Lila." The family also dismissed the charges against Diddy as being inaccurate. "Many have judged both him and us," they added. "Based on accusations, conspiracy theories, and false narratives that have spiraled into absurdity."

Read More: Diddy Case At Standstill After U.S. Attorney Announces Resignation

[via]

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias Andrews is a music and entertainment writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH in 2024 as the lead night shift contributor, which means he covers new music releases on a weekly basis. In the year since joining, Elias has covered some of the biggest and most turbulent stories in the world of music. He covered the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and the release of the disses “Family Matters” and “Meet the Grahams,” in particular, in real time. He has also detailed the ongoing list of allegations and criminal charges made against Diddy. Elias’ favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
...