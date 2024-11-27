Diddy To Spend Thanksgiving In Jail After Third Bail Request Denied

The mogul's plea didn't work.

Christmas did not come early for Diddy. The disgraced mogul was denied bail on Wednesday, which means he will remain in jail during the Thanksgiving holiday. People confirmed that Diddy was denied a third time by Judge Arun Subramanian. He cited a number of different reasons as to why the court feels the mogul should stay locked up. "The Court finds," Subramanian explained. "That the government has shown by clear and convincing evidence that no condition or combination of conditions will reasonably assure the safety of the community."

Diddy's dubious track record was not, in Subramian's opinion, something that could be excused when considering bail. The Judge pointed to allegations in which the mogul used firearms and various threats of violence to coerce victims into keeping quiet. He also pointed to instances in which Diddy's alleged criminal actions were supported by text messages. There were also seized firearms with defaced serial numbers. The prosecution also claimed that Diddy attempted to influence witnesses from behind bars. They felt the Bad Boy founder had made "recent efforts to influence the jury pool." They cited a social media campaign organized by members of his family as proof.

Diddy Was Denied Bail To Protect The Community

Judge Subramanian took these different allegations into account. He pointed out that Diddy has been using the phone access codes of other inmates to make calls from MDC in Brooklyn. It doesn't look good for the Bad Boy mastermind, given that he's been denied twice before. His criminal trial is tentatively set for May 2025. Diddy may not have the chance to go home for the holidays, but his family continues to support him. The mogul's family issued a joint statement to Instagram. Diddy's children, in particular, made it clear that they will be behind him no matter what.