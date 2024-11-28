Diddy's Son Justin Combs Allegedly Blacklisted From Renting Mansions

The parties have been a bit too wild.

Justin Combs is distraught over his father's legal troubles. Diddy's precarious situation has not, however, stopped the young man from enjoying himself. Combs has had such a fun time throwing raucous parties in Los Angeles that he has developed a negative reputation among renters. It's gotten so bad. fact that the New York Post claims Justin Combs has been blacklisted from renting mansions in the L.A. area as a result of his reckless behavior.

A Los Angeles "broker "facilitator" told the outlet that Justin Combs would repeatedly mislead renters with bad information. "The company that I work with rented houses to Justin," the alleged. "He would say, ‘I’m having 20 people over.’ But there would be 200 and then they would wreck the house." It has become such a common occurrence that the facilitator's company has decided to stop doing business with him. "It’s gotten to the point where nobody will rent to him," they admitted. "He called me to rent, and I said no."

Justin Combs' Lawyer Claims He "Did Nothing Wrong"

Justin Combs' lawyer, Jeffrey Lichtman, issued a response to the New York Post. The lawyer made it clear his client was innocent of any crimes. "Justin has not been charged with a crime or sued civilly regarding any of these accusations for a reason," he stated. "He did nothing wrong." The aforementioned source did not allude to any unlawful activity taking place at these parties. Diddy's alleged crimes have not involved Combs in any capacity. At least, as far as the law has been able to determine.