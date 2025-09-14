Playboi Carti Previews Two Unreleased Songs At NYC Birthday Event

Playboi Carti recently celebrated his 29th birthday with a party in New York City. At the party, he played a couple of unreleased songs in clips posted by photographer Kish, including "Wicked" and "Killers." It is not clear if either of those songs will make it on the final version of Carti's forthcoming album, BABY BOI, but it could possibly be a positive sign going forward.

BABY BOI is the follow-up to Carti's latest album MUSIC. DJ Swamp Izzo and Carti's girlfriend, Giovanna "Gio" Ramos, both claim that it is done and arriving soon. The former recently spoke with a fan about it in August. As we know, there is very little reason to take Carti or his associates at their word.

Playboi Carti is notorious for building up so much anticipation and then not following through. Whole Lotta Red famously went through plenty of that. MUSIC took almost five years to release. But given all of the snippets, a potential tracklist leak, and the chatter from people in Carti's circle, it's not hard to see why there's a renewed positive outlook from a fanbase that's been burnt before.

Playboi Carti BABY BOI

Unsurprisingly, no one has floated a potential release date for BABY BOI just yet, despite all the talk of it being finished. Even the most optimistic Carti fans know better than to take the first date as the one he'll actually stick to. As such, the album could arrive anywhere between next Friday and a Friday three years in the future.