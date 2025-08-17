Playboi Carti Brings Out Ken Carson & Homixide Gang At The Weeknd Concert In Miami

Playboi Carti has been opening for The Weeknd on his After Hours Til Dawn Tour since May. As fans may know, the duo have collaborated on multiple tracks together, most notably "Timeless," a great track from The Weeknd's latest album, Hurry Up Tomorrow. Carti's opening sets have usually been pretty short, especially on recent dates. They've also been largely handled solo.

On August 16, The Weeknd and Carti stopped in Miami for the latest installment in their tour. During Carti's set on the night, he brought out Opium signees Ken Carson and Homixide Gang, who hyped him up as Carti performed "EVIL J0RDAN."

The move energized fans in attendance and those who saw the video after the fact. It also caused some to hope for an Opium tour, as Carti will be coming off the road in just a couple of weeks, as The Weeknd's tour is coming to an end after a massive 110 dates across four different calendar years.

Playboi Carti The Weeknd Tour

The Opium rappers were not the only guests during the tour stop in Miami. During his massive, 42-song setlist, he brought out Future. The two performed "Low Life," a standout cut from Future's 2016 album, Evol. Future also recently appeared on Hurry Up Tomorrow, though the two did not perform "Enjoy The Show" together.