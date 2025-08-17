Playboi Carti Brings Out Ken Carson & Homixide Gang At The Weeknd Concert In Miami

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - SEPTEMBER 7: Playboi Carti on stage with Abel 'The Weeknd' Tesfaye during the 'After Hours Til Dawn Tour' at MorumBIS on September 7, 2024 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Wagner Meier/Getty Images for Live Nation)
Playboi Carti brought out some of the Opium signees during his opening set at The Weeknd's tour stop in Miami.

Playboi Carti has been opening for The Weeknd on his After Hours Til Dawn Tour since May. As fans may know, the duo have collaborated on multiple tracks together, most notably "Timeless," a great track from The Weeknd's latest album, Hurry Up Tomorrow. Carti's opening sets have usually been pretty short, especially on recent dates. They've also been largely handled solo.

On August 16, The Weeknd and Carti stopped in Miami for the latest installment in their tour. During Carti's set on the night, he brought out Opium signees Ken Carson and Homixide Gang, who hyped him up as Carti performed "EVIL J0RDAN."

The move energized fans in attendance and those who saw the video after the fact. It also caused some to hope for an Opium tour, as Carti will be coming off the road in just a couple of weeks, as The Weeknd's tour is coming to an end after a massive 110 dates across four different calendar years.

Playboi Carti The Weeknd Tour

The Opium rappers were not the only guests during the tour stop in Miami. During his massive, 42-song setlist, he brought out Future. The two performed "Low Life," a standout cut from Future's 2016 album, Evol. Future also recently appeared on Hurry Up Tomorrow, though the two did not perform "Enjoy The Show" together.

The Weeknd's tour has been nothing short of a massive success. Per Touring Data, it has already crossed the $500 million mark, with 84 shows reported (out of 103 that have taken place) and seven more to go. It is one of 16 tours in history to hit that threshold, and could reasonably enter the list of the 10 highest grossing tours of all time when all numbers have been tallied. Carti's played a part in that success. The Atlanta rapper is now seemingly gearing up to drop his MUSIC follow-up, BABY BOI, imminently.

