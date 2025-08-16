Playboi Carti and The Weeknd have been tearing it up together for the After Hours Til Dawn tour. Sadly, it's going to be coming to an end real soon as there are only five more shows together. The sixth from last stop concluded last night (August 15) in Miami, Florida.

While all good things come to an end, it seems like we won't be in a drought for too long after this trek concludes. As caught by Kurrco, Playboi Carti took a moment during his set to seemingly tease something coming next month.

In the clip the Georgia multi-hyphenate repeatedly sings "September" onstage, suggesting that we should be on the lookout for an announcement of sorts. Unfortunately, there isn't much else to report on outside of that, but we can always speculate.

Of course, our minds are immediately thinking about his next album Baby Boi, the somewhat sister LP to MUSIC. He's been teasing it relentlessly since his fourth tape hit DSPs in March. Carti has done so via snippets, possible tracklists, and even confirmations from people in his circle.

Those include DJ Swamp Izzo and his new(er) boo, Gio Ramos. The latter was quoted saying that it's essentially all done and ready to go as far back as May.

Playboi Carti Baby Boi

"Yeah, Baby Boi is done. Baby Boi is done. It's completed. He keeps talking about it. It's done, it's on the way. He just keeps trying to make sure it drops at the right time, I guess." Izzo has said similar things, claiming that about five dozen songs are practically complete.

"Ready. Done. New music. He got over 50, 60 songs done. Completed to his liking? I couldn't say. But they're done. If I was still in that mixtape era, we'd have Baby Boi one through nine. 15 years ago, we were so heartfelt on them exclusives. We couldn't even sleep until we put it out before everybody."

Of course, with how unreliable he's been with delivering new solo material on time, it's going to be interesting to see if he learned his lesson. Apparently, we will have our answer when September rolls in.