Playboi Carti already dropped what many fans are calling the best album of the year so far, but he might have even more in store for 2025. He's been hyping up his MUSIC follow-up BABY BOI for quite some time now, even if only a fraction of his fanbase thinks it will come out.

Of course, Carti rollouts are infamous for delays, leaks, long waits, cancelations, broken promises, and all the chaos surrounding that. But that hasn't stopped him from being very active online when it comes to teases for his next record. Via Instagram (as caught by Bars), the Atlanta MC shared some new videos and pictures. At one point of a video clip, you can see a whiteboard with various scribbles on it, and some fans think this could be a potential tracklist for BABY BOI.

However, nothing really supports that theory explicitly, so take it with a grain of salt. It's a short list, and it might just be something else entirely. Still, it does seem like it says "BABY BOI" at the top, so who knows?

In Playboi Carti's post, he also shouted out NBA YoungBoy for their recent collaboration on YB's new album MASA (Make America Slime Again). "WE PUSHIN MASA TN SAY TOP WE GOIN BB AFTER," he captioned the IG post.

Playboi Carti Tour

Elsewhere in the world of Opium, Playboi Carti might have another tour soon. He's currently on his "After Hours Til Dawn" trek with The Weeknd, but new rumors suggest that he could tour with his Opium label colleagues next. These include Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely, and Homixide Gang. One reason why these rumors stirred was due to the purported cancelation of Ken's "Lord Of Chaos" tour (which remains a bit unclear) and a Ticketmaster page suggesting something was on the way.