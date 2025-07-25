NBA Youngboy makes his long-awaited return after receiving a pardon by the President himself. Titled Make America Slime Again (MASA), the Baton Rouge rapper, now 25, continues to channel emotional turbulence into a signature sound—volatile, magnetic, and deeply personal.

The album is loaded—evoking trauma, survival, and identity. It extends his narrative without softening it. There’s no rebranding here. Just a sharper lens on a story still unfolding.

In 29 tracks, YoungBoy's doesn’t chase approval. He commands attention through output and authenticity. With MASA, he doesn’t just add another chapter—he deepens the mythos. His story was never about a comeback.

MASA marks a turning point in YoungBoy’s career. It arrives after a long stretch under house arrest and signals his return to live performance. His “Make America Slime Again” tour, produced by Live Nation, kicks off this September in Dallas. It will be his first headlining arena run. Due to overwhelming demand, 13 additional dates have already been added. Rising acts DeeBaby, EBK Jaaybo, and K3 are set to join him.

His music moves between extremes. One moment he’s steeped in vulnerability; the next, gripped by fury or isolation. As The New York Times noted, he pivots “from self-laceration to threat on a dime,” crafting verses that make pain feel like poetry and menace sound melodic.

Make America Slime Again - NBA Youngboy

Official Tracklist

1. My Shit

2. Games Of War

3. XXX

4. Get Up With Us

5. Fire Your Manager ft Playboi Carti

6. BIG

7. I’m Ready

8. Morocco

9. Cold World ft Mellow Rackz

10. No Fuck

11. Burn

12. Alter

13. Slimretta

14. Myself Pt. 2

15. Cash Shit

16. Combat Boots

17. Wine & Dine

18. Fuck The Drugs

19. Lo

20. If You Need Me

21. MASA

22. Kickboxer

23. When Time Pass

24. Priorities

25. Peepin

26. Diesel

27. Shot Callin

28. Finest

29. Where I Been