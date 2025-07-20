EBK Jaaybo Is Melancholic On New Single “Someone You Love”

BY Devin Morton 102 Views
EBK Jaaybo drops a melodic new single amid some legal troubles that may put his status for NBA YoungBoy’s tour in danger.

Stockton, California rapper EBK Jaaybo is back with a new single. The 21-year-old put out a new project earlier this year, titled Don’t Trust Me. Now, he seems to have a bit more to say on his new track, “Someone You Love.”

The new track from EBK Jaaybo has a very familiar style. It operates in the same melodic rap lane as people like Lil Durk or Rod Wave. Lyrically, the track is very similar to something they may have done as well. “Why there so much pain in my life? These diamonds don't mean nothing, man, I changed, on my life” is how he opens the verse. From there, it’s more sing-rapping about his girl and waxing about those he’s lost.

It is not entirely clear if this single is part of a rollout or if he wanted to just get something out there, but it’s a solid track.

In June, XXL released the entire 2025 Freshman list. Jaaybo’s name was among the ones that the publication selected. He made (a dubious kind of) history by becoming the first person on any of the Freshman covers to ever film their freestyle from jail. In May, Arkansas police arrested him for drug possession, illegal weapon possession, and possession of stolen property.

Jaaybo was set to open for YoungBoy Never Broke Again on the Make America Slime Again tour, but his availability is obviously in question now. YoungBoy’s tour begins in September. If Jaaybo is able to be part of it, you will be able to see him live there. For now, take a listen to “Someone You Love” below.

EBK Jaaybo - “Someone You Love”

Quotable Lyrics:

Why there so much pain in my life?
These diamonds don't mean nothing, man, I changed, on my life
I know she only love me 'cause my name, that ain't right
She told me choose the streets or her, that's too hard to decide, yeah
But I didn't feel betrayed, but protected by these angels
Dumb as fuck, he falling for these bitches that ain't faithful

About The Author
Devin Morton
Devin Morton is a News and Evergreen Content Writer at HotNewHipHop from Queens, New York. He started with HNHH in July 2024 as an intern while entering his last year of college, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Stony Brook University's School of Communication and Journalism. He has previously written album reviews covering some of the most popular artists in the game, including Childish Gambino and Ice Spice, as well as conversation starting pieces about the Grammy and BET Hip-Hop Awards. Some of his favorite rappers include Kendrick Lamar, Mac Miller, and Nas, though he also has a soft spot for the Blog Era guys from when he used to read HNHH as a kid. Besides hip-hop, he's a huge fan of sports (primarily basketball, #HeatCulture) and wrestling. His work for HNHH has reflected his outside interests, also covering sports, politics, and the greater pop culture world, which he has extensive knowledge of in addition to his hip-hop expertise.
