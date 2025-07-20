EBK Jaaybo Is Melancholic On New Single “Someone You Love”

Stockton, California rapper EBK Jaaybo is back with a new single. The 21-year-old put out a new project earlier this year, titled Don’t Trust Me. Now, he seems to have a bit more to say on his new track, “Someone You Love.”

The new track from EBK Jaaybo has a very familiar style. It operates in the same melodic rap lane as people like Lil Durk or Rod Wave. Lyrically, the track is very similar to something they may have done as well. “Why there so much pain in my life? These diamonds don't mean nothing, man, I changed, on my life” is how he opens the verse. From there, it’s more sing-rapping about his girl and waxing about those he’s lost.

It is not entirely clear if this single is part of a rollout or if he wanted to just get something out there, but it’s a solid track.

In June, XXL released the entire 2025 Freshman list. Jaaybo’s name was among the ones that the publication selected. He made (a dubious kind of) history by becoming the first person on any of the Freshman covers to ever film their freestyle from jail. In May, Arkansas police arrested him for drug possession, illegal weapon possession, and possession of stolen property.

Jaaybo was set to open for YoungBoy Never Broke Again on the Make America Slime Again tour, but his availability is obviously in question now. YoungBoy’s tour begins in September. If Jaaybo is able to be part of it, you will be able to see him live there. For now, take a listen to “Someone You Love” below.

EBK Jaaybo - “Someone You Love”

Quotable Lyrics: