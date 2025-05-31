EBK Jaaybo Manages To Share "Don't Trust Me" LP Amid Reported Legal Trouble

BY Zachary Horvath 77 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
ebk-jaayboebk-jaaybo
EBK Jaaybo is staying committed to giving his fans new music as he reportedly faces a wave of new charges from earlier this month.

Nothing can shake EBK Jaaybo from dropping new music for his rabid fan base. That includes more reported charges that could jeopardize his future. If you didn't know, the Stockton, California native is facing criminal use of a weapon, possession of a controlled substance, and theft by receiving charges.

This was reported about two weeks ago, with Arkansas State Police being the ones to arrest him. "I was otw to yall for the freshman xxl shoot dhz smh," EBK Jaaybo supposedly wrote on social media. DJ Akademiks was the one who caught this post.

Not much else has really been said about the arrest. However, according to AllHipHop, he is still behind bars in Pope County as of May 20th.

EBK Jaaybo was released from jail not too long ago also, so this is just an unfortunate series of events for him. But as we said, his management is not going to let the fans starve. This weekend, they released his new project, Don't Trust Me.

It sports 21 songs and features some of his EBK brethren and VonOff170. Moreover, it features the typical violent lyricism you come to expect from him with sinister beats. Check out the tape below before he potentially still heads out on tour with NBA YoungBoy in September.

Read More: Megan, Halle, & Cassie Spoke Up — And Got Doubted

EBK Jaaybo Don't Trust Me

Don't Trust Me Tracklist:

  1. Suicidal
  2. It'll Happen To You
  3. Snake Mentality Pt. 3
  4. Stand Over Music
  5. Suck Sumthin
  6. Dirty Draks Freestyle
  7. Million Dollar Thuggin
  8. Felt That In My Soul
  9. Top Rank Gz (with EBK Pig & EBK Leebo)
  10. Skitz
  11. Run That Bag To Me
  12. Stand On Top Em
  13. Fully Buyer
  14. Exposing Me (with VonOff1700)
  15. Tribe K
  16. Free Woahdie
  17. Triple Cross
  18. Trap Star
  19. John Wick Pt. 2
  20. F*ck It Up For The G
  21. Get Back Gang

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion's Attorney Responds To Tory's New Evidence

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
EBK Jaaybo Arrested Again Gun Drug Theft Charges Hip Hop News Music EBK Jaaybo Reportedly Arrested For Weapon, Drug & Theft Charges 2.9K
Screenshot Songs EBK Jaaybo & VonOff1700 Team Up On Anthemic New Single "Exposing Me" 880
EBK Jaaybo Arrested Drug Ammmunition Charges Month After Release Hip Hop News Music EBK Jaaybo Reportedly Arrested On Drug And Ammunition Charges A Month After Release 5.3K
ebk jaaybo the reaper Mixtapes EBK Jaaybo Releases New Project "The Reaper" From Behind Bars 1030