Nothing can shake EBK Jaaybo from dropping new music for his rabid fan base. That includes more reported charges that could jeopardize his future. If you didn't know, the Stockton, California native is facing criminal use of a weapon, possession of a controlled substance, and theft by receiving charges.
This was reported about two weeks ago, with Arkansas State Police being the ones to arrest him. "I was otw to yall for the freshman xxl shoot dhz smh," EBK Jaaybo supposedly wrote on social media. DJ Akademiks was the one who caught this post.
Not much else has really been said about the arrest. However, according to AllHipHop, he is still behind bars in Pope County as of May 20th.
EBK Jaaybo was released from jail not too long ago also, so this is just an unfortunate series of events for him. But as we said, his management is not going to let the fans starve. This weekend, they released his new project, Don't Trust Me.
It sports 21 songs and features some of his EBK brethren and VonOff170. Moreover, it features the typical violent lyricism you come to expect from him with sinister beats. Check out the tape below before he potentially still heads out on tour with NBA YoungBoy in September.
EBK Jaaybo Don't Trust Me
Don't Trust Me Tracklist:
- Suicidal
- It'll Happen To You
- Snake Mentality Pt. 3
- Stand Over Music
- Suck Sumthin
- Dirty Draks Freestyle
- Million Dollar Thuggin
- Felt That In My Soul
- Top Rank Gz (with EBK Pig & EBK Leebo)
- Skitz
- Run That Bag To Me
- Stand On Top Em
- Fully Buyer
- Exposing Me (with VonOff1700)
- Tribe K
- Free Woahdie
- Triple Cross
- Trap Star
- John Wick Pt. 2
- F*ck It Up For The G
- Get Back Gang