EBK Jaaybo had a bit of a rough start to the week as reports indicated he was arrested. However, he is not letting that stop him from releasing new music. Next Friday, he is dropping an album called Don't Trust Me, which features 21 songs. One of them is "Exposing Me" with VonOff1700.

The song and its official music video can be watched and listened to down below. Overall, this is yet another energetic song from the artist. Although it is absolutely a sinister one. This is something that immediately becomes clear as soon as you turn the track on.

EBK Jaaybo always has some thunderous production and this is no exception. Furthermore, he comes through with some menacing and downright threatening lyrics. VonOff1700 does a great job of matching this energy, and it is clear that these two have solid chemistry.

This is a big moment for the West Coast artist, who just got a huge look from NBA YoungBoy. EBK Jaaybo will be the opening act on YoungBoy's first-ever headlining tour. Overall, this is a massive opportunity to gain new fans and perhaps even network with new artists.

Whatever the case may be, Jaaybo remains one of the most exciting new rappers out there. We look forward to hearing his album, which could go down as one of the best of the year so far.

EBK Jaaybo ft. VonOff1700 - Exposing Me

