EBK Jaaybo & VonOff1700 Team Up On Anthemic New Single "Exposing Me"

BY Alexander Cole 214 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
ScreenshotScreenshot
EBK Jaaybo and VonOff1700 are here with a new collaboration one week before the former drops his new album.

EBK Jaaybo had a bit of a rough start to the week as reports indicated he was arrested. However, he is not letting that stop him from releasing new music. Next Friday, he is dropping an album called Don't Trust Me, which features 21 songs. One of them is "Exposing Me" with VonOff1700.

The song and its official music video can be watched and listened to down below. Overall, this is yet another energetic song from the artist. Although it is absolutely a sinister one. This is something that immediately becomes clear as soon as you turn the track on.

EBK Jaaybo always has some thunderous production and this is no exception. Furthermore, he comes through with some menacing and downright threatening lyrics. VonOff1700 does a great job of matching this energy, and it is clear that these two have solid chemistry.

This is a big moment for the West Coast artist, who just got a huge look from NBA YoungBoy. EBK Jaaybo will be the opening act on YoungBoy's first-ever headlining tour. Overall, this is a massive opportunity to gain new fans and perhaps even network with new artists.

Whatever the case may be, Jaaybo remains one of the most exciting new rappers out there. We look forward to hearing his album, which could go down as one of the best of the year so far.

Read More: EBK Jaaybo Releases New Project "The Reaper" From Behind Bars

EBK Jaaybo ft. VonOff1700 - Exposing Me

Quotable Lyrics:

This all facts, this ain't no fairytale
Punched on Zay in the pen, n****s be scared in jail
While n****s was gettin' inside the car, I was yankin' still
Day Day had a thousand dollar bond and couldn't pay the bail

Read More: EBK Jaaybo Drops Raw & Violent "Long Live My Brother" Following Release From Second 2025 Arrest

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
EBK Jaaybo Arrested Drug Ammmunition Charges Month After Release Hip Hop News Music EBK Jaaybo Reportedly Arrested On Drug And Ammunition Charges A Month After Release 5.3K
EBK Jaaybo Arrested Again Gun Drug Theft Charges Hip Hop News Music EBK Jaaybo Reportedly Arrested For Weapon, Drug & Theft Charges 2.4K
ebk-jaaybo Songs EBK Jaaybo Drops Raw & Violent "Long Live My Brother" Following Release From Second 2025 Arrest 1318
ebk jaaybo the reaper Mixtapes EBK Jaaybo Releases New Project "The Reaper" From Behind Bars 1014