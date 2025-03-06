EBK Jaaybo Reportedly Arrested On Drug And Ammunition Charges A Month After Release

EBK Jaaybo also allegedly drove without a license and violated the terms of his probation. His next court date is set for Friday, March 7.

EBK Jaaybo dropped The Reaper from behind bars last August, but it seems like he wasn't able to celebrate its (and his) release before running into more trouble. Authorities reportedly arrested him on Thursday morning (March 6) in Stockton, California on drug and ammunition charges a month after his release from jail, according to XXL. Per the publication, the specific charges are possession of a controlled substance, possession of ammunition, driving without a license, and violations of probation terms. Police reportedly pulled Jaaybo over for not stopping at a stop sign. He reportedly remains in jail without bond over this probation violation.

Furthermore, EBK Jaaybo's next court date will take place on Friday (March 7) if everything goes according to schedule. In addition, he will also have to reportedly attend a hearing specifically on his probation violation on Monday, March 10. According to reports, law enforcement arrested Jaaybo shortly after he filmed a music video. Footage surfaced of him on set with Stunna Girl and VonOff1700 on Wednesday night (March 5), and followed his release from prison on February 6 after a year in the San Joaquin County Jail for illegal gun possession.

Who Is EBK Jaaybo?

For those unaware, EBK Jaaybo is a Stockton, California rapper who went viral for his The Reaper track "Boogieman" back in 2024. The song appeared in Billboard's Bubbling Under Hot 100 and Hot R&B.Hip-Hop Songs charts and preceded his "The Biggest G (First Day Out)" single earlier in February. Also, Jaaybo was reportedly working on a new album before this arrest, which we imagine will set that back in one way or another. Maybe it will also come out amid his legal woes or he will wait until he's fully in the clear for a longer period of time in order to drop with more opportunities to enjoy the moment.

For now, though, it seems like EBK Jaaybo faces a pretty big uphill battle in court. We will see in the near future if this case develops quickly and if it will result in a larger headache for him to handle. After all, Jaaybo's next court dates are over the next few days, and we imagine the court will have a lot to say about this situation.

