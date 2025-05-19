EBK Jaaybo recently released his new single "Long Live My Brother," which followed his release from prison over a March arrest this year. Sadly, his legal troubles did not stop there in 2025.

According to XXL, the Arkansas State Police arrested the Stockton rapper on Sunday (May 18) on various charges. These include the criminal use of a weapon, possession of a controlled substance, and theft by receiving. Other than that, there aren't many other details around the arrest at press time.

However, he did allegedly take to his Instagram to respond to this recent development, as caught by DJ Akademiks on Instagram. "I was otw to yall for the freshman xxl shoot dhz smh," the West Coast MC wrote.

This follows EBK Jaaybo's March arrest on drug, ammunition, driving without a license, and probation violation charges. This happened just a month after he left a year-plus-long sentence in the San Joaquin County Jail in California. Jaaybo was released on February 6 from prison. Authorities had booked him for illegal gun possession.

A few weeks after the 21-year-old's March arrest, authorities released him. Now, he has this legal hurdle to handle.

YoungBoy Tour

Even with all these legal struggles going on around him, EBK Jaaybo refuses to slow his career down. He was recently announced as one of the supporting acts for NBA YoungBoy on his first-ever headlining tour, 2025's "MASA" (Make America Slime Again).

In addition, Jaaybo recently won PlaqueBoyMax's Song Wars series and announced his new album Don't Trust Me, set for a May 30 release. While the courtroom headaches and time behind bars will certainly be a massive hurdle to overcome, his buzz continues to rise.

Hopefully this is the young spitter's last run-in with the law. We still have to wait for more case details, statements, and developments to emerge to truly know what his fate will be. This could be another quick release in due time, or it could prove much more consequential.