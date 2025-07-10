EBK Jaaybo Delivers Cold XXL Freshman Freestyle From Prison

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 638 Views
EBK Jaaybo XXL Freshman Freestyle Prison Hip Hop News
Screenshot via YouTube @EBK Jaaybo channel, " EBK Jaaybo - Fully Buyer [Official Music Video]" video. 2025 EBK Jaaybo, under exclusive global license to Encore Recordings.
EBK Jaaybo was arrested in Arkansas on the way to the 2025 XXL Freshman Class shoot in Atlanta this past May.

EBK Jaaybo won the tenth spot of the 2025 XXL Freshman Class, but it sadly came amid a turbulent legal saga. Arkansas authorities arrested him on the way to the Atlanta shoot back in May, so the publication secured a freestyle from him from behind bars in June.

XXL recently published the barrage of bars on YouTube, and despite the audio quality, some of the Stockton rapper's sharp descriptions and boisterous narratives shine through. Even though the circumstances behind this freestyle are tough to handle, he still offered a smile at the end after a pretty lengthy session.

But now, EBK Jaaybo faces serious prison time for his alleged crimes. His charges relate to alleged drug trafficking and gun possession, and follow previous arrests and legal situation in months and years prior. As of writing this article, the 21-year-old remains under federal custody at the Pope County Detention Center in Russellville, Arkansas. This is where he recorded his freestyle for XXL.

For those curious about the rest of the 2025 XXL Freshman Class, we have gotten seven freestyles so far at press time. These include Ray Vaughn, BabyChiefDoit, Eem Triplin, ian, 1900Rugrat, Samara Cyn, and Jaaybo. We're still missing LAZER DIM 700, YTB Fatt, Nino Pai, Loe Shimmy, and GELO (LiAngelo Ball).

EBK Jaaybo Arrested

Following this May arrest for EBK Jaaybo, news of his XXL Freshman Class inclusion quickly shocked fans about a month later. You can see this in various reactions to this freestyle, with some folks praising the effort and others criticizing the move. No matter where you stand, the conversation should center around bars first and foremost, at least within this Freshman Class context.

EBK Jaaybo's new Don't Trust Me album also continues to keep his career afloat, assisted by the XXL hype. No matter what goes on with his legal situation, he will build his fanbase and notoriety through his hard work in that space.

As for what's next for Jaaybo in this legal space, we still have to wait for the case and trial to develop to learn his eventual fate. We will see what develops next.

