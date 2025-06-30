EBK Jaaybo Might Face 30 Years In Jail Over Federal Gun & Drug Case

EBK Jaaybo 30 Years Jail Federal Gun Drug Case
EBK Jaaybo may be in a lot of legal trouble, but recent moves in the hip-hop game have also put his name out there in big ways.

EBK Jaaybo is keeping his head up behind bars via the recent release of his Don't Trust Me project, and there's a long road ahead for him. According to AllHipHop, he faces a potentially 30-year prison sentence for charges related to alleged gun possession and drug trafficking.

Last week, the Stockton rapper reportedly pleaded not guilty to a federal judge in Arkansas and received a trial date of late July. For those unaware, a traffic stop last May in the state led to police reportedly discovering marijuana, pills, $8K in cash, and a machine-gun-converted Glock in his vehicle. According to authorities, they found reports that someone stole the firearm in question in California.

Furthermore, federal prosecutors hit the former "Make America Slime Again" performer with charges of possession of a gun by a person with a felony history, transporting a firearm across state lines while under indictment, and possession of a machine gun in furtherance of drug trafficking.

According to the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, EBK Jaaybo could get a mandatory minimum sentence of 30 years in jail if a conviction on the heavier charges comes down from the court. As of Sunday (June 29), he is still under custody in the Pope County Detention Center ahead of his trial.

XXL Freshman Class 2025

EBK Jaaybo's previous legal trouble in 2025 included a March arrest for multiple charges of probation violation and traffic violations, plus alleged drug and ammunition possession. This was about a month after a year-long prison sentence for illegal gun possession, and he saw bond on March 19.

Despite all of these roadblocks and legal circumstances, EBK Jaaybo is on the rise in hip-hop. He was recently one of 12 artists announced as the XXL Freshman Class for 2025. The other participants are Ray Vaughn, Eem Triplin, ian, Nino Paid, Samara Cyn, LAZER DIM 700, Loe Shimmy, YTB Fatt, GELO, BabyChiefDoIt, and 1900Rugrat.

With that in mind, there is a lot of opportunity for Jaaybo to bounce back if he's successful in his efforts to get out of this potentially lengthy prison sentence. But the 21-year-old will have to focus on this first.

