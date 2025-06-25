OMB Peezy Nightclub Shooting Suspect Arrested

BY Caroline Fisher 136 Views
OMB Peezy Shooting Suspect Arrested Hip Hop News
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 13: Rapper OMB Peezy attends The Steve &amp; Marjorie Harvey Foundation Presents: Celebrity Topgolf at Topgolf Midtown on May 13, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Getty Images)
This April, OMB Peezy's sprinter van was shot at roughly 20 times in the parking lot of StarBar in Raleigh, North Carolina.

In April of this year, OMB Peezy ran into some unexpected issues after a show at StarBar in Raleigh, North Carolina. Reportedly, "around 20 shots" were fired at the rapper's Merecedes-Benz Sprinter van in the parking lot of the nightclub. Roughly four other vehicles sustained damage due to the shooting as well.

"Once we got to the club, I would say about 4 a.m., is when we heard shots fired outside the club, and everybody pretty much ran outside," an anonymous clubgoer told WRAL at the time. "We couldn’t really tell where the shots were coming from."

Fortunately, OMB Peezy's driver was able to get away after the shots were fired. He did hit a few cars before landing in a ditch, but nobody was injured.

Now, according to AllHipHop, a man has been arrested in connection to the shooting. The man in question, Ja’Quan Jahmer Whitehurst, is currently facing six felony charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill along with four counts of shooting into occupied property. Authorities suspect OMB Peezy was the alleged target of the shooting.

Read More: OMB Peezy & FBLMANNY Craft Melodic Trap Vibes On "OverKrash"

OMB Peezy Shooting
ACL Music Festival 2021 - Weekend 2
LeParis Dade aka OMB Peezy performs during Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park on October 08, 2021 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Erika Goldring/WireImage)

Whitehurst is being held on a $1 million bond, and appeared in court on June 10 for a disposition hearing. He's expected to appear in court again later this summer on August 5.

After the shooting, StarBar was investigated. The North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement Division ended up citing the club for allegedly serving alcohol past legal hours. The North Carolina ABC Commission then suspended StarBar's liquor license.

This isn't the only frightening situation OMB Peezy has gotten caught up in, however. In March of 2019, he performed in Mobile, Alabama at the Soul Kitchen with Boosie Badazz and JD Daigotti. He was the alleged target of a shooting at the time too, but luckily, he was able to walk away unscathed.

Read More: OMB Peezy Reportedly Target Of Nightclub Shooting In Raleigh

