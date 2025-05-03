OMB Peezy & FBLMANNY Craft Melodic Trap Vibes On "OverKrash"

omb-peezyomb-peezy
OMB Peezy has found an artist that he shares a lot in common with in FBLMANNY and the result is a cohesive tape front to back.

OMB Peezy has seen a mini resurgence as of late, especially in the last five months. That's because of the revival of his 2017 hit, "Lay Down." He grabbed one of the hottest feature artists going in GloRilla for a remix in December. The track has pulled fans back in, with the new version sitting at over six million streams. As for the original, it's now up to 18.9 million.

The remix though is also on a recent LP in Drifting Away, which saw him work with a handful of talents of all ages. Yungeen Ace, Skilla Baby, Boosie Badazz, and Mozzy, are a few. So, it's clear that OMB Peezy, despite being involved in a scary shooting following a recent show, has momentum.

So, what better way than to drop yet another project. This time it's a collaborative joint with rising Atlanta rapper and crooner, FBLMANNY. He's been influenced by the likes of the modern-day trap icons like Future, Young Thug, and Gucci Mane.

We can certainly hear the former of the two as he brings a lot of woozy and lowkey vocal performances. He compliments Peezy really well as both also possess that signature Southern aesthetic. The vibes and relatable messaging on a majority of these tracks are perhaps the greatest features about this record.

"Is It Really Love," Bet Stand Onnat," "Talk About Me," and "Come Round" are our strongest picks. Stream OverKrash with the Spotify and Apple Music links below.

OMB Peezy & FBLMANNY OverKrash

OverKrash Tracklist:

  1. Talk About Me
  2. Workin
  3. Different Standards
  4. Mask N Gloves
  5. Traction
  6. Bet Stand Onnat
  7. New Dallas
  8. Advance
  9. Charger
  10. Gas Tank
  11. How U Feelin
  12. Is It Really Love
  13. Come Round

