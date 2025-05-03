OMB Peezy has found an artist that he shares a lot in common with in FBLMANNY and the result is a cohesive tape front to back.

We can certainly hear the former of the two as he brings a lot of woozy and lowkey vocal performances. He compliments Peezy really well as both also possess that signature Southern aesthetic. The vibes and relatable messaging on a majority of these tracks are perhaps the greatest features about this record.

OMB Peezy has seen a mini resurgence as of late, especially in the last five months. That's because of the revival of his 2017 hit, "Lay Down." He grabbed one of the hottest feature artists going in GloRilla for a remix in December. The track has pulled fans back in, with the new version sitting at over six million streams. As for the original, it's now up to 18.9 million.

