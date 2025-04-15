OMB Peezy Reportedly Target Of Nightclub Shooting In Raleigh

Unfortunately, this is not the first time that OMB Peezy has been shot at surrounding a performance. The last time he was a victim was 2019.

For those who don't know about Peezy, though, he's a signee of Overkill Entertainment/300. He's known for his Southern fried take on trap rap and is fresh off a new project as of January. Drifting Away, an 18-track tape, featured the likes of GloRilla , Montana 700, Mozzy, Boosie Badazz, Skilla Baby, and more. More recently, though, Peezy dropped his "New Dallas" single with FBLMANNY.

So far, it appears they have not received any more information for this ongoing investigation. Believe it or not, this is not the first time OMB Peezy has been a target of a shooting. Back in March 2019, the "Lay Down" artist was performing back in his hometown of Mobile, Alabama at the Soul Kitchen with Boosie Badazz and JD Daigotti. He wasn't hurt in any capacity back then either.

It wasn't the smoothest retreat, but with the severity of the situation, we can only imagine how terrified everyone was within OMB Peezy's circle. The van did hit a few cars during the escape and eventually land in a ditch away from the scene of the crime. Thankfully, no one was hurt. Moreover, at the time of writing, police are looking into this act of violence as aggravated assault. Finally, XXL has tried to reach out to the rapper's team and the Raleigh Police Department.

28-year-old rapper OMB Peezy ran into some life-threatening trouble early Sunday morning (April 13). Per XXL, the MC was in Raleigh, North Carolina for a show. After leaving the StarBar nightclub at around 4 a.m. "around 20 shots" were fired in the venue's parking lot. The bullets were unleashed on OMB Peezy's Merecedes-Benz Sprinter van, with about four other cars getting hit with strays as well. "Once we got to the club, I would say about 4 a.m., is when we heard shots fired outside the club, and everybody pretty much ran outside," an anonymous woman told Raleigh news station WRAL. "We couldn’t really tell where the shots were coming from," she added. After the gunshots stopped, Peezy's driver managed to get away.

