EBK Jaaybo Drops Raw & Violent "Long Live My Brother" Following Release From Second 2025 Arrest

California's EBK Jaaybo has had his struggles outside of rap lately, but hopefully this track gets him to refocus and stay out of trouble.

The 21-year-old rapper was arrested on March 6 after reportedly not stopping at a stop sign. EBK Jaaybo was brought in on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of ammunition, driving without a license, and violations of probation terms. The latter stemmed from his previous incarceration last year for illegal firearm possession by a felon. While behind bars, he dropped The Reaper on August 22. Jaaybo would eventually get out on bail a couple weeks later last month. Hopefully, the bubbling voice can stay out of trouble and continue to build out his career. He's shown flashes to be one of the premier acts out of Cali. Check out "Long Live My Brother" below.

EBK Jaaybo is stepping back into the spotlight and doing so with authority on "Long Live My Brother." The Stockton, California rapper is generating a lot of excitement around this track, especially on YouTube. The music video is currently sitting at 625,000 views, which equates to number seven on trending for music. It's the rising talent's third single of 2025 with the others being "The Biggest G" and "F*ck Everybody (Free Maxx)." However, this is Jaaybo's first since his second release from jail in 2025.

