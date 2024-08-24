EBK Jaaybo Releases New Project "The Reaper" From Behind Bars

The California native isn't letting anything stop him.

This weekend we have a newcomer to the HNHH site. For the first time, we are going to be talking about Stockton, California rapper, EBK Jaaybo. Formally known as Jaymani Gorman, he is a very young artist, as he recently just turned 21 years of age. According to his Genius page, hip-hop runs in the family. His dad, James Gorman, who goes by Rrari, has been instilling music in him since he was a child. Furthermore, EBK Jaaybo has multiple siblings who are MCs, as well as some cousins. EBK Bckdoe, EBK Osama, EBK Tootie, and Gleeko Riccoo are in his immediate nucleus. Then, you have his relatives EBK Hari B, EBK Lil Mobbalay, and Verde Babii.

In terms of more facts about Jaaybo, he's dealt with a lot of legal issues. In fact, he's in midst of some as we speak. According to an interview with Passion Of The Weiss, he's in jail for illegal firearm possession by a felon at the San Joaquin County facility. Jaaybo tells the publication that he's going to be out in about four months and once he's out again he's going to drop a bunch more and go on tour.

Some of that creative energy that is bubbling up inside is now on his newest project. It's called The Reaper, and Jaaybo describes it as “straight-up street s***". We can certainly how that's the case, with ultra agressive flows, bars, and instrumentals. Try out his new project with the links below.

The Reaper - EBK Jaaybo

The Reaper Tracklist: