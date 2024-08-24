EBK Jaaybo Releases New Project "The Reaper" From Behind Bars

The California native isn't letting anything stop him.

This weekend we have a newcomer to the HNHH site. For the first time, we are going to be talking about Stockton, California rapper, EBK Jaaybo. Formally known as Jaymani Gorman, he is a very young artist, as he recently just turned 21 years of age. According to his Genius page, hip-hop runs in the family. His dad, James Gorman, who goes by Rrari, has been instilling music in him since he was a child. Furthermore, EBK Jaaybo has multiple siblings who are MCs, as well as some cousins. EBK Bckdoe, EBK Osama, EBK Tootie, and Gleeko Riccoo are in his immediate nucleus. Then, you have his relatives EBK Hari B, EBK Lil Mobbalay, and Verde Babii.

In terms of more facts about Jaaybo, he's dealt with a lot of legal issues. In fact, he's in midst of some as we speak. According to an interview with Passion Of The Weiss, he's in jail for illegal firearm possession by a felon at the San Joaquin County facility. Jaaybo tells the publication that he's going to be out in about four months and once he's out again he's going to drop a bunch more and go on tour.

Some of that creative energy that is bubbling up inside is now on his newest project. It's called The Reaper, and Jaaybo describes it as “straight-up street s***". We can certainly how that's the case, with ultra agressive flows, bars, and instrumentals. Try out his new project with the links below.

The Reaper - EBK Jaaybo

The Reaper Tracklist:

  1. Pops Punch Me In
  2. Darkest Part Of You
  3. Straight To Hell
  4. Satanic
  5. Don't Feel The Same
  6. Tornado Session
  7. Boogieman
  8. G Block Baby
  9. Talk This Way
  10. Hoop Session
  11. Not Gon Miss Again
  12. Bad Day
  13. Foot It Up
  14. Perc Kicked N
  15. I Was Just A Child
  16. Give That Chain Up
  17. Can't Save Me
  18. So Bad
  19. Kaboom
  20. Probably Cursed
  21. Lost Inside A Graveyard

