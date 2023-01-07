EBK Young Joc is quickly becoming one of the hottest rappers out of California. Hailing from Stockton, he’s undeniably the face of his hometown’s newly-emerging rap scene.

In August 2022, however, one of his closest collaborators, Young Slo-Be was tragically shot and killed at just 29. The pair were actively working together to put Stockton on the map. Slo-Be’s viral single, “I Love You” and the duo’s countless music videos with each other were allowing them to do just that.

Now, Young Joc is proudly carrying the torch. Last year, he dropped several singles, including “Need Love,” as well as his fifth mixtape, City Of God. He’s kicking off 2023 with “Prada Steppin,” a new collaboration with Big Sad 1900.

On the fiery new track, the pair of California natives exchange verses addressing their realities, vices and designer clothes. Young Joc kicks off the track, rapping “You know I’m in my bag, that is not a question / Bro be Louis kickin’, b*tch, I’m Prada steppin’ / Boss spent twenty on that chain, now he ain’t got a necklace.”

Big Sad follows suit accordingly. “Told the b*tch, give me money, I don’t need love / Told my family, y’all can let it be, I’m dyin’ with the thugs / Need to spend more time with my son, I’m out here doin’ drugs,” he spits explicitly.

Stream EBK Young Joc and Big Sad 1900’s “Prada Steppin” on either Spotify or SoundCloud below. Comment your thoughts on the track afterwards. Finally, make sure to stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest releases.

Quotable Lyrics:

Think I’m addicted, can’t stop sippin’, fell in love with mud

Wockhardt, not no Tris, ’cause I’m a boss, n*gga

Bro gon’ up it, everytime he gettin’ off with it

Broke b*tch with no dough, but her thoughts bigger, now ain’t that some sh*t

[via]