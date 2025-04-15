News
long live my brother
EBK Jaaybo Drops Raw & Violent "Long Live My Brother" Following Release From Second 2025 Arrest
California's EBK Jaaybo has had his struggles outside of rap lately, but hopefully this track gets him to refocus and stay out of trouble.
By
Zachary Horvath
April 15, 2025
