NBA Youngboy Is Politically Correct In New Album "Make America Slime Again"

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 128 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA-YoungBoy NBA-YoungBoy
NBA Youngboy was one of the latest rappers to receive a pardon from the President Donald Trump. Youngboy thanked Trump.

We may have Donald Trump to thank for the direction of NBA Youngboy's latest album after the U.S. President pardoned the rap star. Make America Slime Again is apparently inspired by the popular Trump slogan "Make America Great Again." The album arrived with a bold cover showing the rapper in a neon green ski mask in front of the American flag, symbolizing defiance and patriotism.

The six-song album is a celebration of freedom, which explains why it is released on the 4th of July. In May, former President Donald Trump pardoned the rapper for his federal gun convictions. The legal victory lifted restrictions on YoungBoy, opening a new chapter in his career.

The projecit represents resilience, growth, and the rapper’s determination to reclaim his narrative. YoungBoy transforms personal trials into anthems of survival, solidifying his place in hip-hop’s evolving landscape.

Make America Slime Again returns Youngboy to his ruthless aggression that fans have come to adore. He is full throttle from beginnig to end as he reclaims his star power. While the album returns him to greatness, it also shows his evoultion.

The album will be accompanied by a 27-city tour in beginning in September. The release follows his December project, I Just Got a Lot on My Shoulders, and signals a creative resurgence. The second lease on his career allows him to focus on the music.

The album speaks to the rap star's newfound independence. And with that, it is the perfect time for new fans to hop on the Youngboy bandwagon.

MORE: Young Thug Asks NBA YoungBoy To Hit Him Up, Sparking Collab Rumors

Make America Slime Again - NBA Youngboy

Official Tracklist

  1. Diesel
  2. Kickboxer
  3. MASA
  4. Peepin
  5. Proirities
  6. When Time Pass

MORE: NBA YoungBoy & Wife Jazlyn Mychelle Vlog Jamaican Getaway Amid New Album Buzz

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
Recommended Content
NBA YoungBoy Jazlyn Mychelle Vlog Jamaica Gossip News Gossip NBA YoungBoy & Wife Jazlyn Mychelle Vlog Jamaican Getaway Amid New Album Buzz 2.3K
Young Thug NBA YoungBoy Collab Rumors Hip Hop News Music Young Thug Asks NBA YoungBoy To Hit Him Up, Sparking Collab Rumors 749
Lil Wayne's Lil WeezyAna Fest Music NBA YoungBoy Announces First-Ever Headlining Tour & Tickets Are Going On Sale Soon 3.4K
Lil Wayne's Lil WeezyAna Fest Music NBA YoungBoy Puts His Pride For The USA On Full Display For Official Cover Of "Make America Slime Again" 15.3K