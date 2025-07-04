We may have Donald Trump to thank for the direction of NBA Youngboy's latest album after the U.S. President pardoned the rap star. Make America Slime Again is apparently inspired by the popular Trump slogan "Make America Great Again." The album arrived with a bold cover showing the rapper in a neon green ski mask in front of the American flag, symbolizing defiance and patriotism.

The six-song album is a celebration of freedom, which explains why it is released on the 4th of July. In May, former President Donald Trump pardoned the rapper for his federal gun convictions. The legal victory lifted restrictions on YoungBoy, opening a new chapter in his career.

The projecit represents resilience, growth, and the rapper’s determination to reclaim his narrative. YoungBoy transforms personal trials into anthems of survival, solidifying his place in hip-hop’s evolving landscape.

Make America Slime Again returns Youngboy to his ruthless aggression that fans have come to adore. He is full throttle from beginnig to end as he reclaims his star power. While the album returns him to greatness, it also shows his evoultion.

The album will be accompanied by a 27-city tour in beginning in September. The release follows his December project, I Just Got a Lot on My Shoulders, and signals a creative resurgence. The second lease on his career allows him to focus on the music.

The album speaks to the rap star's newfound independence. And with that, it is the perfect time for new fans to hop on the Youngboy bandwagon.

Make America Slime Again - NBA Youngboy

Official Tracklist