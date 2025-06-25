NBA YoungBoy & Wife Jazlyn Mychelle Vlog Jamaican Getaway Amid New Album Buzz

It looks like NBA YoungBoy is enjoying some much-needed downtime before he kicks off his "MASA (Make America Slime Again) Tour."

Things continue to look up for NBA YoungBoy, as recently, he and his wife Jazlyn Mychelle enjoyed a romantic trip to Jamaica together. Jazlyn even vlogged the vacation and posted it on YouTube yesterday, giving supporters a sneak peek at the rapper's post-prison life.

For those who don't recall, YB was arrested last April on charges related to an alleged prescription drug fraud scheme. At the time, he'd already been on house arrest in Utah awaiting his trial for a separate case. This April, he was finally released, and he was officially pardoned by Donald Trump in May.

It looks like both he and Jazlyn are making the most of his newfound freedom. In her vlog, they're seen relaxing on a scenic beach while their children play in the sand. "It's perfect," Jazlyn said, as captured by No Jumper. "This is our first time out of the country, and it's going good so far."

NBA YoungBoy New Album

While YB is enjoying a bit of downtime following his release from prison, it won't be long before he gets back to work. Last month, he announced the 2025 "MASA (Make America Slime Again) Tour." It'll be his first-ever headlining tour, and is scheduled to begin in September.

He'll hit cities like Houston, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Denver, Chicago, and more before closing the tour in November. DeeBaby, EBK Jaaybo, and K3 will join him as special guests.

The tour isn't all NBA YoungBoy fans have to look forward to either. Earlier this month, he also announced that he has a new album on the way. "Album July 4," he wrote simply on his Instagram Story at the time. For now, supporters still don't know many details of the project, but they're looking forward to it regardless. This week, YB was even reportedly spotted in New York City filming a music video for an unreleased track.

