Things continue to look up for NBA YoungBoy, as recently, he and his wife Jazlyn Mychelle enjoyed a romantic trip to Jamaica together. Jazlyn even vlogged the vacation and posted it on YouTube yesterday, giving supporters a sneak peek at the rapper's post-prison life.

For those who don't recall, YB was arrested last April on charges related to an alleged prescription drug fraud scheme. At the time, he'd already been on house arrest in Utah awaiting his trial for a separate case. This April, he was finally released, and he was officially pardoned by Donald Trump in May.

It looks like both he and Jazlyn are making the most of his newfound freedom. In her vlog, they're seen relaxing on a scenic beach while their children play in the sand. "It's perfect," Jazlyn said, as captured by No Jumper. "This is our first time out of the country, and it's going good so far."

Read More: NBA YoungBoy Reportedly Seen Filming A Music Video In NYC Amid Album Rollout

NBA YoungBoy New Album

While YB is enjoying a bit of downtime following his release from prison, it won't be long before he gets back to work. Last month, he announced the 2025 "MASA (Make America Slime Again) Tour." It'll be his first-ever headlining tour, and is scheduled to begin in September.

He'll hit cities like Houston, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Denver, Chicago, and more before closing the tour in November. DeeBaby, EBK Jaaybo, and K3 will join him as special guests.