Since both artists have projects coming soon, Young Thug and NBA YoungBoy fans are curious as to what they might discuss.

Young Thug fans are salivating for his upcoming album UY SCUTI, whereas the NBA YoungBoy fanbase is literally counting down the hours for his next project Make America Slime Again, which comes out tomorrow (Friday, July 4). As such, a recent request from Thugger to YB has both sides very curious about the possibility of a collaboration.

"YB, hit my phone, man," the Atlanta artist expressed on social media, per Youngboy Snippets on Twitter. "Aye, somebody tell Top to call me. I need to ask him something. Call my phone, Top."

At the end of the day, with no confirmed release date in sight for UY SCUTI, this might be wishful thinking on fans' behalf. Also, with so little to go before Make America Slime Again comes out, YoungBoy die-hards are not sure if a Thug feature already locked itself into the tracklist.

In any case, this is something completely out of context that only the artists themselves probably know about. So we will have to wait and see if they have that phone call, or if either MC makes an appearance on one – or both! – of these anticipated LPs.

Young Thug NBA YoungBoy Collabs

For those unaware, Young Thug and NBA YoungBoy only have two official collaborations to their name at press time. One of them is "Permanent Scar" with Quando Rondo off of YB's 4Respect 4Freedom 4Loyalty 4WhatImportant project.

The other appears on the Baton Rouge spitter's collab project with Moneybagg Yo, Fed Baby's, and it's titled "Mandatory Drug Test." Neither made a massive wave in their respective catalogs, but they certainly showed enough love to one another over the years for fans to express excitement over another possible link-up.

For example, Young Thug previously advocated for NBA YoungBoy's freedom back in 2021, a sad twist of irony considering the RICO case YSL would face just over a year later. But now, both artists are in comeback mode following turbulent legal sagas.

We'll see whether or not this fan interpretation is out of whack or if we will get Thugger and YB on a song again. In either case, we're very excited for their albums.

