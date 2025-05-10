Playboi Carti Firmly Doubles Down On Plans To Drop "BABY BOI" Album This Year

BY Zachary Horvath 585 Views
Wireless Festival 2023 - Day 1
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 07: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Playboi Carti performs during day one of Wireless Festival 2023 at Finsbury Park on July 07, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)
Playboi Carti and "MUSIC" collaborator DJ Swamp Izzo have been constantly talking about this project since the rapper returned.

Playboi Carti and his fans are still riding high thanks to his third studio album MUSIC. It was his highest-selling record in terms of debut sales and it's still doing respectable numbers. Right now, it sits in the ninth slot on the Hot 200.

DJ Akademiks, who's a big supporter of the Atlanta rapper, claims it's essentially him, Drake, and Kendrick Lamar who are running hip-hop. We have a hard time disagreeing with that take right now and it seems like Carti's reign will be lasting a bit longer.

That's because he's supposedly going to drop another record later this year. If you have been invested in MUSIC and its rollout then you know about BABY BOI. This project has supposedly been in the works for years and is done.

According to DJ Swamp Izzo, the DJ Drama-like figure who was all over Carti's record, says its essentially been collecting dust. "Ready. Done. New music. He got over 50, 60 songs done. Completed to his liking? I couldn't say. But they're done," he told Complex in an interview published in early April.

Why Was Playboi Carti Banned From The Met Gala?

"If I was still in that mixtape era, we'd have BABY BOI one through nine. 15 years ago, we were so heartfelt on them exclusives. We couldn't even sleep until we put it out before everybody," Izzo added.

Playboi Carti's past statements about validate these claims. However, some people obviously still have doubts due to his elusiveness over these last five years. "CONGRATS LETS CONTINUE DIS LIL RUN WE GOT I GOT ANOTHER CLIP READY," he said on IG following MUSIC doing nearly 300,000 units first week.

But fast forward to today and the 29-year-old is maintaining that same energy. "WE PUSHIN BBY BOI / IM ON ONE DIS YEAR," he said according to Kurrco. Of course, no one knows when BABY BOI is going to drop, but it sounds like we need to keep our eyes peeled.

Speaking of keeping the focus on him, Carti did so with a surprising revelation via his Instagram. In a now-deleted post, which shows him flicking up with his rumored boo, Giovanna Ramos, the "GOOD CREDIT" MC claims he was banned from the Met Gala.

"MET GALA BANNED ME FELT LIKE WE GOT KICKED OUT OF PROM BUT WE GOOD @ft.gioo WITH ME IM A HAPPY MAN F*CK EM," he said. There's been no explanation as to why despite fans' persistence to find out. It's also unclear as to if it was just for this year and if this claim is true.

