Lil Baby Responds To Atlanta Police Trying To Connect Him To Two Teens Murder: Everything We Know So Far

It appears that Atlanta PD is attempting to place the blame on Lil Baby for a shooting outside an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta that left two teenagers dead and a third wounded. Fox 5 Atlanta reports that seven people have been arrested in connection to the shooting, which occurred early in the morning on July 2nd, 2024. Police believe the attack resulted from a growing feud between two rival gangs, 4PF (Four Pockets Full) and OMF (Only My Family). Thirteen-year-old Lamon Freeman and 12-year-old JaKody Davis died from gunshot wounds, while 11-year-old Dontavious Davis survived despite a foot injury. Unfortunately, the police believe Lil Baby should be held accountable, claiming that he leads 4PF. However, he and his attorney vehemently denied any connections between Lil Baby and the the murder of the two teenagers. Below, we examine the details surrounding the shooting and the allegations against Lil Baby.

What Happened That Night?

Police responded to reports of gunfire at the Sparks Apartments around 12:34 a.m. on July 2nd, 2024, where they discovered three kids who had been shot. Freeman was pronounced dead on the scene, while Davis died from his injuries at the hospital. Dontavious Davis suffered an injury but survived.

Investigators revealed that the Davis brothers had left their apartment shortly before midnight to wish Freeman a happy birthday. They were then allegedly ambushed by six men who opened fire on them. Surveillance footage provided insights into the suspects' vehicles— a white Nissan Maxima and a gray Nissan sedan— which circled the area before shooting. Forensic evidence revealed that Freeman was struck in the head, while Jakody was hit in the chest.

The Tensions Between 4PF & OMF

Police state that the shooting is part of an ongoing gang conflict between 4PF and OMF, who have a history of violent clashes. The tensions date back to 2021 following the death of alleged 4PF affiliate Marcus “Big Marc” Holland and have only escalated since, culminating in this recent shooting.

OMF is reportedly linked to the Goodfellas gang in Atlanta, which has been active since the early 2000s and is known for its violent tactics and adoption of organized crime monikers like “La Familia” and “La Cosa Nostra.”

Police claim that Lil Baby leads 4PF, which operates both as a gang and a record label. The name became synonymous with Lil Baby’s career, and police believe the violent acts attributed to the group are connected to his influence. However, it’s worth noting that Lil Baby dissolved 4PF as a record label and launched a new imprint, Glass Window Entertainment, according to Revolt.

“I had to start learning that, [as far as] other people’s assets, I could be held accountable. I ain't know all of that at first, you know what I’m saying? Never would have went that route, but I ain’t know,” he told Lil Yachty in late December. “Now that I know, I’d be a fool to just keep the same thing going. They’re trying to make something out of something that it ain’t. If I got any kind of control, [I’ll say], ‘Hey, we gotta switch that whole thing up.’ It ain’t even just about the police. It’s just period. I was never supposed to make my label something that I talk about.”

The Escalation Of Violence

Police assert that the conflict between 4PF and OMF intensified in May 2024 when Lil Baby was filming a music video at 2100 Verbena Street NW, an area known to be frequented by OMF members. After a shooting broke out that day, injuring three people, retaliatory attacks allegedly occurred throughout Atlanta. However, arrest warrants do not claim that Lil Baby orchestrated any of the violence.

The report indicates that the murder of alleged OMF member Travante Turner fueled further violence in the gang war. Authorities claim Turner’s cousin, Quiyontay "Midnight" Sanders, who is currently incarcerated, coordinated a revenge attack from behind bars. Communication records revealed that Sanders, along with other OMF affiliates, planned a targeted attack on alleged 4PF member John "J Shot" Smith, who is reportedly close to Lil Baby.

Lil Baby’s Alleged Involvement

While arrest warrants do not state that Lil Baby organized any attacks, Major Ralph Woolfolk from APD’s Violent Crime Interdiction Section and other Atlanta PD officials publicly suggested that Lil Baby was responsible for the deaths of the two teenagers. “The cowardly acts of an Atlanta-based rapper that decided to go into a rival gang stronghold in a place he knew he should not have been,” Woolfolk said, sending a direct message to Baby. “This team will work relentlessly to hold you accountable.”

Additionally, evidence uncovered during the investigation suggested that the attackers were unaware the victims were children until after the shooting. A confidential informant revealed that one of the suspects, Dekeitheon "Jayman" Mobley, intended to target Lil Baby but ended up shooting the young victims instead. The investigation also indicated that Sanders had expressed a desire to extort the rapper for $5 million.

Investigation & Arrests

Following the shooting, law enforcement began making arrests. According to Fox 5 Atlanta, authorities recovered the white Nissan Maxima used in the attack and linked it to multiple prior shootings. Seven individuals were arrested, including Quiyontay Sanders, Richard Hollis, Reginald Thomas, Dekeitheon Mobley, Markus Crawford, Tradon Crawford, and Ali Caldwell.

Lil Baby & His Legal Team Respond

As rumors spread, some suggested that Lil Baby had been arrested due to the investigation. However, Baby cleared the air with an Instagram post shortly after. “Thanks for all the concerns, please don’t be misinformed by fake news!! I’m overly good,” he wrote on his Story.