Lil Baby Speaks Out Amid Rumors He Was Arrested By Federal Authorities

BY Elias Andrews
Lil Baby "Wham" Pop Up Performance
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 07: Lil Baby during "Wham" Pop Up Performance on January 07, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Lil Baby was plagued by rumors that he had been arrested by federal officers. The rumors have been proven false.

Lil Baby was the target of the rumor mill on Thursday. The rapper spread like wildfire through social media when various fans began to report that he was in federal custody. No reason was given, nor was there a valid source to back it up. The rumor got so out of hand that a Lil Baby affiliate had to take to IG to clarify what was going on. Then, Lil Baby broke his silence and addressed fans directly. He made it very clear that there no truth to the custody claims.

The rapper hopped on IG Stories to put fans at ease. He assured them he was "overly good" and not behind bars. "Thanks for all the concerns," he wrote. "Please don't be misinformed by fake news!!." This lines up with what Baby affiliate Therealmohawk told fans just minutes before. "Y'all stop sending them fake false rumors around to people," he stated. "Them lies no truth in it." He was a bit more frustrated by the rumor than Baby was, noting that people put too high a price on social media clicks. "Social media have y'all passing around fake narratives of people," he complained.

Why Did Atlanta Police Criticize Lil Baby?

The arrest rumor may have stemmed from the Atlanta Police Department's recent press conference. Major Ralph Woolfolk reflected on the 2024 shooting that claimed the lives of two teenagers, and blamed Lil Baby for his involvement. To be clear, Baby was not directly responsible for what happened to the teen victims. He was filming a music video when the shooting took place. Rather, Woolfolk and Atlanta PD felt the rapper was irresponsible in choosing to set his video in such a dangerous area.

"Gang violence that was orchestrated by adults," Woolfolk explained. "And the cowardly acts of an Atlanta-based rapper that decided to go into a rival gang stronghold in a place he knew he should not have been." The Major also announced plans to hold Baby accountable for the role he played in the May 2024 incident. "This team will work relentlessly to hold you accountable," he said, before offering $50K to anybody who can provide additional information. Lil Baby's reputation among Atlanta PD may be low, but the rapper is currently prepping the rollout of his next album, Dominique. It was originally for release in February.

