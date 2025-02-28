Lil Baby Speaks Out Amid Rumors He Was Arrested By Federal Authorities

Lil Baby was the target of the rumor mill on Thursday. The rapper spread like wildfire through social media when various fans began to report that he was in federal custody. No reason was given, nor was there a valid source to back it up. The rumor got so out of hand that a Lil Baby affiliate had to take to IG to clarify what was going on. Then, Lil Baby broke his silence and addressed fans directly. He made it very clear that there no truth to the custody claims.

The rapper hopped on IG Stories to put fans at ease. He assured them he was "overly good" and not behind bars. "Thanks for all the concerns," he wrote. "Please don't be misinformed by fake news!!." This lines up with what Baby affiliate Therealmohawk told fans just minutes before. "Y'all stop sending them fake false rumors around to people," he stated. "Them lies no truth in it." He was a bit more frustrated by the rumor than Baby was, noting that people put too high a price on social media clicks. "Social media have y'all passing around fake narratives of people," he complained.

Why Did Atlanta Police Criticize Lil Baby?

The arrest rumor may have stemmed from the Atlanta Police Department's recent press conference. Major Ralph Woolfolk reflected on the 2024 shooting that claimed the lives of two teenagers, and blamed Lil Baby for his involvement. To be clear, Baby was not directly responsible for what happened to the teen victims. He was filming a music video when the shooting took place. Rather, Woolfolk and Atlanta PD felt the rapper was irresponsible in choosing to set his video in such a dangerous area.