Lil Baby Tries To Mend A Damaged Relationship In Visual For "So Sorry"

One of the catchiest cuts on "WHAM" receives its much-deserved music video.

For example, just a week after the initial 15-song project released, he dropped off the deluxe with four extra songs. There was supposed to be a second Young Thug feature, but Future instead reappeared on the track "99." Not a bad a trade off by any means. Additionally, Lil Baby has been generous in the music video department. The count is now up to four today with him sharing the visual for "So Sorry." The softer relationship cut has been one of the stickiest of the bunch, especially because of the earworm of a melody on it. On the track, he's trying to fix a relationship that he broke down and that's exactly what's portrayed in the video (even the Bugatti). See how he was able to bring the story of "So Sorry" to life below.

Even if you aren't a real fan of Lil Baby , you cannot deny that he's been going strong to start the year. There was a lot of pressure on one of modern trap's pillars to really pull through with his next studio effort, especially after the critical dud that is It's Only Me. The reviewers have honestly not been all that impressed with his fourth album WHAM either. However, the fans have been more receptive to it and the first week sales numbers reflected that. In fact, Lil Baby actually exceeded expectations, reaching the 144,000 mark, lifting himself to the top of the Hot 200 chart. He now has four consecutive records to go number one. Due to how well it's been performing, the hitmaker has been more than happy to deliver extra content to repay the fans for their support.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.