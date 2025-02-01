Lil Baby Tries To Mend A Damaged Relationship In Visual For "So Sorry"

Even if you aren't a real fan of Lil Baby, you cannot deny that he's been going strong to start the year. There was a lot of pressure on one of modern trap's pillars to really pull through with his next studio effort, especially after the critical dud that is It's Only Me. The reviewers have honestly not been all that impressed with his fourth album WHAM either. However, the fans have been more receptive to it and the first week sales numbers reflected that. In fact, Lil Baby actually exceeded expectations, reaching the 144,000 mark, lifting himself to the top of the Hot 200 chart. He now has four consecutive records to go number one. Due to how well it's been performing, the hitmaker has been more than happy to deliver extra content to repay the fans for their support.
For example, just a week after the initial 15-song project released, he dropped off the deluxe with four extra songs. There was supposed to be a second Young Thug feature, but Future instead reappeared on the track "99." Not a bad a trade off by any means. Additionally, Lil Baby has been generous in the music video department. The count is now up to four today with him sharing the visual for "So Sorry." The softer relationship cut has been one of the stickiest of the bunch, especially because of the earworm of a melody on it. On the track, he's trying to fix a relationship that he broke down and that's exactly what's portrayed in the video (even the Bugatti). See how he was able to bring the story of "So Sorry" to life below.