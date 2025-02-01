Too Short Breaks Silence On Brother's Death With Devastating Videos

BY Elias Andrews 2.0K Views
Power 106 Presents Powerhouse
ANAHEIM, CA - JUNE 03: Rapper Too Short performs onstage at the Power 106 Powerhouse show at Honda Center on June 3, 2016 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/FilmMagic)
The rapper is distraught.

Too Short suffered an incredible loss on Wednesday. The rapper's brother, Wayne Shaw, was shot and killed in Oakland, California. Authorities suspect Shaw was killed in an attempted robbery of his business. He was 61 years old. Too Short took to Instagram a day after the death was made public. The rapper posted a series of videos in which he's driving. He's playing music in both videos, and chose to let the music, as well as the captions, do the talking for him.

Too Short posted a video listening to "Angel" by the Ohio Players. The rapper also wrote "real tears" in the caption, which tugged at the heartstrings of everybody who left a comment. Some of the top posts came from fellow Bay Area rappers like G-Eazy and E-40. "Sending my love unc," G-Eazy wrote. E-40, meanwhile, left multiple messages. "May God rest Wayne soul love you fam," the legendary artist said. "Sending my deepest condolences loved one Wishing you strength & comfort." Non-Bay Area emcees also got in on the support, including Daz Dillinger, Royce da 5'9" and Rick Ross.

Read More: Too Short Speaks On TikTok Music And Embracing The New Age Sound

Too Short Received Support From Fellow Rappers

Too Short posted a second video in which he blasted a different Ohio Players song. This one is titled, fittingly, "Pain." The rapper once again refused to speak, but left a more in-depth explanation as to why in the caption. "Ain't really replying to a lot of texts or answering calls right now," he asserted. "I can’t." Once more, hip hop veterans flocked to the comments to show their support for Too Short. Suga Free, Spice-1 and DJ Premier sent prayer emojis and tagged the rapper. Jazzy Pha, Jermaine Dupri and Eric Sermon also lent their support.

Wayne Shaw ran a marijuana dispensary, but those who knew and worked in the same business told KTVU Fox that burglaries have been a recurring problem in Oakland. "We're trying to conduct regular, normal business and have to protect it like we're a bank," said Tucky Blunt. Tragically, Shaw was killed close to "Too Short Way," which was renamed in his brother's honor in 2022. The Oakland streets runs from Foothill Boulevard between High Street and 47th Avenue.

Read More: E-40, Too Short, & Sway Calloway Visit White House With Warriors

[via]

