Too Short Breaks Silence On Brother's Death With Devastating Videos

Too Short suffered an incredible loss on Wednesday. The rapper's brother, Wayne Shaw, was shot and killed in Oakland, California. Authorities suspect Shaw was killed in an attempted robbery of his business. He was 61 years old. Too Short took to Instagram a day after the death was made public. The rapper posted a series of videos in which he's driving. He's playing music in both videos, and chose to let the music, as well as the captions, do the talking for him.

Too Short posted a video listening to "Angel" by the Ohio Players. The rapper also wrote "real tears" in the caption, which tugged at the heartstrings of everybody who left a comment. Some of the top posts came from fellow Bay Area rappers like G-Eazy and E-40. "Sending my love unc," G-Eazy wrote. E-40, meanwhile, left multiple messages. "May God rest Wayne soul love you fam," the legendary artist said. "Sending my deepest condolences loved one Wishing you strength & comfort." Non-Bay Area emcees also got in on the support, including Daz Dillinger, Royce da 5'9" and Rick Ross.

Read More: Too Short Speaks On TikTok Music And Embracing The New Age Sound

Too Short Received Support From Fellow Rappers

Too Short posted a second video in which he blasted a different Ohio Players song. This one is titled, fittingly, "Pain." The rapper once again refused to speak, but left a more in-depth explanation as to why in the caption. "Ain't really replying to a lot of texts or answering calls right now," he asserted. "I can’t." Once more, hip hop veterans flocked to the comments to show their support for Too Short. Suga Free, Spice-1 and DJ Premier sent prayer emojis and tagged the rapper. Jazzy Pha, Jermaine Dupri and Eric Sermon also lent their support.