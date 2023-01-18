E-40, Too Short, Sway Calloway, and Mistah F.A.B. all visited the White House on Tuesday. The group celebrated the Golden State Warriors’ 2022 NBA Championship with the team. All four are regulars at The Chase Center where they’ve supported the team for years.

The star-studded group posed for pictures with V.P. Kamala Harris and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. TMZ reports that Harris was excited to meet E-40 and Too Short, being an Oakland native herself.

WASHINGTON, DC January 17, 2023: Golden State Warriors player Stephen Curry presents US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris with jerseys during an event to celebrate the 2022 NBA Champions the Golden State Warriors in the East Room of the White House on January 17, 2023. (Photo by Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

“As a proud daughter of Oakland, it’s always a good day when Dub Nation is at the White House,” Harris wrote on Instagram. “Especially with a trophy in tow.”

The group also met up with former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

Warriors star Stephen Curry, who won the Finals MVP award last year, used his time at the White House to thank the Biden administration for helping bring WNBA star Britney Griner home from Russia.

“It means a lot to know that she’s here and all the work that went on behind the scenes to make that a reality,” he said on the podium. “So I just want to say thank you there.”

Curry further added that the visit was a “great opportunity for us from the basketball community to thank President Biden and his staff for all their hard work and diligence on getting Brittney Griner home, who is a big part of our basketball family.”

