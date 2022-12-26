Buses Of Migrants Arrive At Kamala Harris’ House On Christmas Eve
Buses of migrants were sent to Kamala Harris’ house on Christmas Eve in freezing temperatures.
Several busloads of migrants were driven and dropped off at Vice President Kamala Harris‘ house on Christmas Eve. They included asylum seekers from Ecuador, Cuba, Nicaragua, Venezuela, Peru, and Colombia. It’s unclear who sent them there, although Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has taken responsibility for similar actions in the past.
Migrant Solidarity Mutual Aid Network volunteer Amy Fischer discussed the situation with CNN. They said an NGO working at the border in Texas warned them about the bussing before the migrants arrived.
“The DC community has been welcoming buses from Texas anytime they’ve come since April. Christmas Eve and freezing cold weather is no different,” she said. “We are always here welcoming folks with open arms.”
As for the White House’s stance on the move, spokesperson Abdullah Hasan labeled it “cruel” and “dangerous.”
“Governor Abbott abandoned children on the side of the road in below freezing temperatures on Christmas Eve without coordinating with any Federal or local authorities,” Hasan said.
He continued: “As we have repeatedly said, we are willing to work with anyone – Republican or Democrat alike – on real solutions, like the comprehensive immigration reform and border security measures President Biden sent to Congress on his first day in office, but these political games accomplish nothing and only put lives in danger.”
Abbott confirmed he sent buses of migrants to Harris’ residence back in September.
