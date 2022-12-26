Several busloads of migrants were driven and dropped off at Vice President Kamala Harris‘ house on Christmas Eve. They included asylum seekers from Ecuador, Cuba, Nicaragua, Venezuela, Peru, and Colombia. It’s unclear who sent them there, although Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has taken responsibility for similar actions in the past.

Migrant Solidarity Mutual Aid Network volunteer Amy Fischer discussed the situation with CNN. They said an NGO working at the border in Texas warned them about the bussing before the migrants arrived.

“The DC community has been welcoming buses from Texas anytime they’ve come since April. Christmas Eve and freezing cold weather is no different,” she said. “We are always here welcoming folks with open arms.”

Democratic presidential candidate (and future US Vice President) US Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) speaks at the National Forum on Wages and Working People: Creating an Economy That Works for All at Enclave, Las Vegas, Nevada, April 27, 2019. Six of the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates attended the forum, held by the Service Employees International Union and the Center for American Progress Action Fund, to share their economic policies. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

As for the White House’s stance on the move, spokesperson Abdullah Hasan labeled it “cruel” and “dangerous.”

“Governor Abbott abandoned children on the side of the road in below freezing temperatures on Christmas Eve without coordinating with any Federal or local authorities,” Hasan said.

He continued: “As we have repeatedly said, we are willing to work with anyone – Republican or Democrat alike – on real solutions, like the comprehensive immigration reform and border security measures President Biden sent to Congress on his first day in office, but these political games accomplish nothing and only put lives in danger.”

Abbott confirmed he sent buses of migrants to Harris’ residence back in September.

