- PoliticsBuses Of Migrants Arrive At Kamala Harris’ House On Christmas EveBuses of migrants were sent to Kamala Harris' house on Christmas Eve in freezing temperatures.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsTexas Gov. Greg Abbott Sends Buses Of Migrants To Kamala Harris' HouseAbbott send 50 more migrants to Harris' residence just days after delivering two bus loads.By Lawrencia Grose
- Life51 Dead & More Hospitalized After Being Found Inside Semi-Truck In Sweltering San Antonio HeatThose discovered were migrating from Mexico, Guatemala, and Honduras, a law enforcement source has confirmed.By Hayley Hynes
- PoliticsChris Brown Calls On Billionaires To Help The People Of HaitiChris Brown calls on the billionaires to help out the people of Haiti.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsWhite House Labels Video Of Border Patrol Agent Whipping Haitian Migrants "Horrific"Jen Psaki commented on the viral video of border patrol agents whipping Haitian mirgrants.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsTrump Suggested Shooting Migrants Crossing The Border In The Leg: ReportTrump denies wanting a moat with alligators and snakes at the border but hasn't denied wanting to shoot migrants in the legs. By Aron A.
- SocietyMigrant Woman Impaled After Climbing US–Mexico Border FenceA 26-year-old Guatemalan woman injured herself after falling from a fence at the US–Mexico border with her two young children in tow. By hnhh
- SocietyDonald Trump Says The Military Will Shoot Back At Migrants Who Throw RocksAn overreaction, to say the least. By Brynjar Chapman
- SocietyDonald Trump Says He's Fixing The "Zero Tolerance" Policy That's Separating FamiliesTrump spoke with reporters about the controversial "zero tolerance" policy. By David Saric
- SportsSamuel L. Jackson & Magic Johnson Get Mistaken For Migrants While ShoppingSamuel L. Jackson and Magic Johnson cause quite a stir in Italy.By Matt F