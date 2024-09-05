Big Boi Is Furious After A Woman Mistakes Him & Sleepy Brown For "Migrants" While On Tour

We're as confused as Big Boi is.

As two of the best Atlanta-based artists of the past 35 years or so, it's hard to not know who Big Boi and Sleepy Brown are. They're currently on tour with Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, and a recent interaction in California had André 3000's enduring partner feeling very confused. "We’re on the tour bus in Cali right…" he tweeted on Tuesday (September 3). "we stopped for breakfast… why this lady ask sleepy brown ‘Are ya’ll migrants being dropped off ‘ …Bish What ?" We can't explain why this woman characterized these Dungeon Family members as that, but we can't imagine that such a comment landed particularly well with either musician.

Elsewhere, Big Boi is reflecting on this Dungeon history by recently mourning the loss of one of its pillars: Rico Wade. "This is a different type of hurt …." he wrote in an Instagram tribute post to the producer and curator that was so instrumental to the collective's sound, success, and story. "Slick Ricky Wade .. I know you’re with us STILL … in a bigger role now… Big Angel Energy… the Highest of Vibrations … Praise Yah .#RicoWade #DungeonFamily #WeDF."

Big Boi Can't Believe A Woman Thought He & Sleepy Brown Were "Migrants"

As far as other Outkast news, André 3000 and Big Boi recently sued the EDM duo ATLiens for copyright infringement due to their name's use of a term the rap duo coined on their 1996 album. "Defendant also advertises, offers for sale and sells products to consumers in this state and in this District though its interactive website, including merchandise bearing the ATLIENS mark," the lawsuit reportedly reads. "The word ATLIENS was invented by Outkast. Before Outkast created it, it [did not exist] in the cultural lexicon."