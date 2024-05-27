Dungeon Family Reunion: Outkast, Killer Mike, Goodie Mob & More Host Cookout For Rico Wade

The Dungeon Family is still celebrating the life of the late Rico Wade, who was the heart and soul of the Atlanta collective that not only helped produce some of their (and other artists') biggest hits, but played a key role in bringing everyone together. André 3000 and Big Boi reunited as Outkast alongside Killer Mike, Goodie Mob, Sleepy Brown, Wade's mother, and many more Dungeon dwellers at a cookout over the weekend to honor the producer's impact and memory. They all posed for pictures in front of Rico's Atlanta family home, the basement of which became the titular "Dungeon"-like recording studio where the Family connected. "The Dungeon had a picnic today. Everybody came home: OutKast, Dre and Big, Goodie, [Mr.] DJ," Big Gipp remarked in an Instagram video at the event.

Furthermore, this continues the tributes to Rico Wade following his tragic passing at the age of 52 earlier this year due to heart complications. "This is a different type of hurt …." Big Boi wrote on IG upon hearing the news, attaching his message to a clip of him talking about Wade's role in Outkast's rise. "Slick Ricky Wade .. I know you’re with us STILL … in a bigger role now… Big Angel Energy… the Highest of Vibrations … Praise Yah."

Read More: CeeLo Green Plans To Transform Rico Wade’s Former “White House” Into An Atlanta Hip-Hop Landmark

The Dungeon Family Reunites Outside Of Rico Wade's Home

"I don't have the words to express my deep and profound sense of loss," Killer Mike penned to Rico Wade via the social media platform back in April. "I am Praying for your wife and Children, I am praying for the Wade family, I am praying for us all, I deeply appreciate your acceptance into The Dungeon Family, mentorship, Friendship and Brotherhood. Idk where I would be without ya'll. This is a part of the journey. You told me 'It ain't been hard throughout the journey, it's been a Journey.' The journey ain't gonna be the Same Journey without U. Like U say tho Umma 'Stay Down on it'......we all are."

More Pictures & Clips From The Cookout

Meanwhile, this is what Rico Wade himself had to say about the Dungeon Family weeks before his passing. "They all love and respect me," he remarked of their supportive role during his health scare. "They all look at me as a person that did it for them, especially after what I just went through. I’ve spoken to every last one of them, and it’s been like, ‘I want to hug you and I want to let you know how important you are to us. I’m glad you’re still here.' I hate for it to take a life-altering situation, but even Future, that’s my cousin, he’s been so busy. But if I text him now, he texts me right back."

Read More: Atlanta Launches Executive Training Program In Rico Wade’s Honor

[via]