Dungeon Family Says Goodbye To Rico Wade: "We Have Lost An Invaluable Friend"

Earlier today, it was revealed that beloved Atlanta hip-hop pioneer Rico Wade has passed away at the age of 52. Countless social media users and peers have been sharing their condolences for the artist's family online since, and celebrating the remarkable impact he had on hip-hop culture. Questlove, 2 Chainz, Big Gipp, and more have posted tributes. Future, a cousin of the late Dungeon Family co-founder, also shared some heartfelt words following news of his passing. Rico Wade's cause of death has not yet been revealed.

As the community continues to mourn the loss of Wade, the Dungeon Family has issued a statement about his passing on the official Organized Noize Instagram account. “We are devastated by the news of the passing of our dear brother Rico Wade,” the collective's statement begins. “The world has lost one of the most innovative architects in music, and we have lost an invaluable friend.”

Read More: Killer Mike Shares Heartfelt Message For Rico Wade’s Passing

Dungeon Family Remembers "One Of The Most Innovative Architects In Music"

“Rico was the cornerstone of Organized Noize and the Dungeon Family, and we will forever treasure his memory and the moments we shared, creating music as a united team," they also write. "Our hearts weigh heavy with sorrow, and we kindly request privacy and empathy during this challenging period. Rico’s presence will always have a special spot in our hearts, and in the music we presented to the world.”

Prior to his passing, Wade collaborated with Killer Mike on his Grammy-winning album Michael. Amid the news, he shared a heartfelt message about the late artist's legacy. “I deeply appreciate your acceptance into The Dungeon Family, mentorship, Friendship and Brotherhood. Idk where I would be without ya’ll," he said. "This is a part of the journey. You told me 'It ain’t been hard throughout the journey, it’s been a Journey' . The journey ain’t gonna be the Same Journey without U. Like U say tho Umma 'Stay Down on it'……we all are. Love and Respect, Michael.” What do you think of the Dungeon Family's statement on the passing of Rico Wade? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: How Dungeon Family Became The Cornerstone Of Atlanta Hip-Hop

[Via]