Big Boi Calls Rico Wade's Passing A "Different Type Of Hurt," Honors His Legacy

Over the weekend, it was revealed that beloved Dungeon Family member Rico Wade passed away at the age of 52. Since the announcement, countless social media users have shared their condolences with the Organized Noize producer's family members and friends. A cause of death has not yet been revealed.

One of Wade's latest peers to chime in was Big Boi, who was friends with Wade for roughly 30 years ahead of his passing. He shared a heartfelt Instagram post about the late artist's legacy on Monday (April 15). “This is a different type of hurt …. Slick Ricky Wade .. I know you’re with us STILL … in a bigger role now… Big Angel Energy… the Highest of Vibrations … Praise Yah," he wrote.

Big Boi Reflects On Rico Wade's Role In OutKast's Success

Big Boi also shared a clip of himself discussing Wade in a 2019 interview. In the clip, he reveals that he played a major role in the success of his duo, Outkast. He also recalled Organized Noize connecting him and Andre 3000 to the producers who worked on their debut studio album, Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik. "Rico Wade is one third of Organized Noize and he’s like the mouthpiece for that collective of producers. He was connected to LaFace Records through Pebbles ’cause he went to school with Tionne ‘T-Boz’ Watkins from TLC. She connected him with Pebbles and through them, Pebbles introduced Rico to LA Reid," he says in the clip.

“He was like the gateway to get to LA, as well as the producers who produced Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik," he also added. "They signed OutKast. Organized Noize were responsible for us signing to LaFace Records. So without Rico Wade, Sleepy Brown and Ray Murray, there would [be no OutKast].” What do you think of Big Boi's recent post about the death of Rico Wade? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

