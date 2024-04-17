CeeLo Green Plans To Transform Rico Wade’s Former “White House” Into An Atlanta Hip-Hop Landmark

CeeLo Green became part of the Dungeon Family in the early 1990s. This was a pivotal time when Southern Hip-Hop, led by legends such as Organized Noize, Outkast, and Goodie Mob, was gaining prominence. The origin of this movement can be traced back to the Dungeon, an improvised studio nestled in the basement of Rico Wade’s mother’s Atlanta home. Sadly, Wade, a vital member of Organized Noize, passed away unexpectedly on Friday (April 12) at the age of 52. Furthermore, this left the remainder of the Dungeon Family reeling from the loss. However, amidst the mourning, CeeLo Green steps forward with a profound gesture.

CeeLo Green made the decision to purchase one of Rico Wade's former residences, affectionately dubbed the “White House.” This historic property, once the center of creativity and collaboration for the Dungeon Family, holds significance in the history of Atlanta hip-hop scene. With a price tag of approximately $1 million, CeeLo’s acquisition is not simply a real estate transaction. Moreover, it is a testament to the legacy of Rico Wade and the cultural impact of the Dungeon Family. Moreover, taking to Instagram to share the news with his followers, CeeLo Green articulated the deep-rooted importance of Rico Wade in Atlanta hip-hop.

CeeLo Green Wrote A Heartfelt Post

Furthermore, he reminisced about the early days spent in the Dungeon. From those humble beginnings, the Dungeon Family emerged as pioneers, pushing the boundaries of Southern hip-hop and paving the way for future generations of artists. CeeLo's decision to transform the “White House” into an Atlanta landmark and museum speaks volumes about his reverence for the past and his commitment to preserving the cultural heritage of the Dungeon Family. By immortalizing this historic space, CeeLo is making sure that future generations will have the opportunity to learn about the origins of Atlanta hip-hop. Moreover, learn about the trailblazers who laid the groundwork.

In his Instagram post, CeeLo reflected on the journey from the Dungeon to the “White House,” symbolizing the evolution and growth of the Dungeon Family over the years. “This property was poorly kept by the occupants over the years," CeeLo said. "It came to my attention that it was available and on the market. I then took it upon myself to acquire this monument and landmark. It was too important and invaluable to leave it be. The asking price was around 1 million. I would’ve paid more! I’m proud to say me and my real estate partner… my sister did that for the family! My pleasure." Through CeeLo’s words, audiences can gain insight into the profound influence that Rico Wade exerted as a producer and mentor in the music industry.

