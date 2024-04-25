Long Live Rico Wade: Organized Noize's Most Iconic Beats Of All Time

Earlier this month, Atlanta producer and hip-hop legend Rico Wade passed away at the age of 52. A spokesperson for Wade’s family revealed heart failure as the cause of death. As a member of the production group Organized Noize, Rico Wade helped shape the sound of Atlanta hip-hop during the 1990s, transforming the genre into what it is today, specifically in the South. Their impact is well-documented, especially in their 2016 documentary, The Art Of Organized Noize. Wade and his group members, Ray Murray and Sleepy Brown, led the Dungeon Family collective, which included the likes of Outkast and Goodie Mob.

The trio produced the majority of both groups’ first few albums and biggest hit singles. The Dungeon Family also helped foster the careers of Killer Mike, Janelle Monáe, and Future, who is Rico Wade’s first cousin. Its “Dungeon” name originates from the name of the studio at which they used to record, located in the basement of Rico Wade’s childhood home.

As a pivotal member of Organized Noize and The Dungeon Family, Wade’s contributions to southern hip hop and the genre at large remain outstanding. Many of his closest collaborators have taken to social media to mourn his loss, including Killer Mike, Big Boi, and CeeLo Green. In light of his passing, we are celebrating his most iconic beats of all time, which primarily consist of Dungeon Family productions. Take a look at the list below.

5. Outkast - “Player’s Ball”

Outkast’s 1993 debut single is where it all began for The Dungeon Family. Rico Wade and his Organized Noize counterparts not only produced “Player’s Ball,” but handled the entirety of Big Boi and André 3000’s Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik. The song’s funky groove put a southern spin on West Coast G-Funk. This blend of regional styles acted as a catalyst for Outkast and Organized Noize’s later works. “Player’s Ball” marked the beginning of the South’s hip-hop takeover and remains one of Rico Wade’s most iconic works.

4. Outkast - “Two Dope Boyz (In A Cadillac)”

“Two Dope Boyz (In a Cadillac)” is easily the most iconic beat from Rico Wade and Organized Noize on Outkast’s ATLiens. The instrumental revolves around a sample of Five Stairstep’s “Danger! She’s A Stranger.” The hypnotic loop is flipped into a hip-hop track with its simple drum break. The beat leaves plenty of room for Big Boi and André 3000 to trade slick rhymes with one another. One of Outkast’s earlier iconic tracks, the beat prompted many artists to also sample “Danger! She’s A Stranger,” including Meyhem Lauren and Roc Marciano’s “Street Religion.”

3. Goodie Mob - “Cell Therapy”

Rico Wade and Organized Noize handled the production of Goodie Mob’s classic debut single, 1995’s “Cell Therapy.” Its main melody consists of just a few simple piano notes, which creates a haunting atmosphere. Goodie Mob contributes to this unsettling feeling of the chorus. They sing, “Who’s that peeking in my window? POW nobody now.” As Goodie Mob’s most iconic song, its beat is instantly recognizable and has been sampled on numerous occasions. Travis Scott, Rapsody, Lil Keke, and others have notably incorporated the legendary melody into their works. It is one of Organized Noize’s signature productions.

2. Outkast - “So Fresh, So Clean”

Outkast’s 2000 album, Stankonia featured less Organized Noize production compared to their previous albums. However, Rico Wade, Ray Murray, and Sleepy Brown produced one of the album’s biggest and most iconic hit singles. The samples of Joe Simon’s “Before the Night Is Over” and Funkadelic’s “I’ll Stay” provide a shimmering quality to the song’s feel-good instrumental. In addition to its samples, the track’s stuttering drum pattern is the production’s most outstanding quality. It provides a laid-back yet danceable rhythm, making “So Fresh, So Clean” a joyous occasion of its own. It is easily Outkast and Organized Noize’s biggest hit and arguably their most iconic collaboration.

1. TLC - “Waterfalls”

Rico Wade and Organized Noize may be known for their contributions to hip hop, but one of their most undeniable productions is an R&B classic. The group produced TLC’s signature hit, “Waterfalls” in 1995. The song’s groove is reminiscent of “Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik,” but TLC made the track their own with an infectious performance. The brass, organ, and drums work with one another in the beat, creating a soulful backing for the singers. “Waterfalls” is a timeless record assisted by classic production from Organized Noize. The song’s longevity is a testament to Rico Wade and Organized Noize’s everlasting musical legacy.

