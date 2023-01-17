Steph Curry Thanks Joe Biden During Warriors Visit
Curry thanked the President for his role in bringing Brittney Griner home.
Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors won the NBA championship last year. As a result, they get to visit the White House. The team had been waiting for the best opportunity to go, and on Tuesday, that’s what they did.
Of course, the Warriors hadn’t been to the White House in a while as they had a feud with Donald Trump. Overall, the Warriors didn’t like him and the feeling was mutual. However, the team respects Joe Biden a whole lot more, which is why they ultimately went and visited him.
Steph Curry Speaks
During his appearance at the White House, Curry actually got to speak in the Press Gallery. Down below, you can see Curry give a speech to reporters that was quite spirited. In fact, Curry thanked President Joe Biden specifically, noting his efforts that helped bring Brittney Griner home.
Griner was released from a Russian prison after 10 months of incarceration. As many already know, the entire NBA world was working hard to bring her home. Consequently, many throughout the basketball fraternity have shown gratitude towards President Biden and his staff.
Steve Kerr also got to speak while Klay Thompson and Moses Moody spoke to staffers. Overall, it seemed like a pretty cool experience for everyone involved, and there is no doubt that the Warriors are eager to go back someday. Curry even said as much in the clip below. Of course, that would require another title, which is easier said than done.
