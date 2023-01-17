Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors won the NBA championship last year. As a result, they get to visit the White House. The team had been waiting for the best opportunity to go, and on Tuesday, that’s what they did.

Of course, the Warriors hadn’t been to the White House in a while as they had a feud with Donald Trump. Overall, the Warriors didn’t like him and the feeling was mutual. However, the team respects Joe Biden a whole lot more, which is why they ultimately went and visited him.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during the daily White House briefing with Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry (L) and Warriors coach Steve Kerr (R), on January 17, 2023 in Washington, DC. The Warriors, defending NBA champions, will meet later in the day with U.S. President Joe Biden. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Steph Curry Speaks

During his appearance at the White House, Curry actually got to speak in the Press Gallery. Down below, you can see Curry give a speech to reporters that was quite spirited. In fact, Curry thanked President Joe Biden specifically, noting his efforts that helped bring Brittney Griner home.

Griner was released from a Russian prison after 10 months of incarceration. As many already know, the entire NBA world was working hard to bring her home. Consequently, many throughout the basketball fraternity have shown gratitude towards President Biden and his staff.

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry thanks President Biden and his staff "for all their hard work and diligence on getting Brittney Griner home." pic.twitter.com/8HNbkk1eZ0 — The Recount (@therecount) January 17, 2023

Steve Kerr also got to speak while Klay Thompson and Moses Moody spoke to staffers. Overall, it seemed like a pretty cool experience for everyone involved, and there is no doubt that the Warriors are eager to go back someday. Curry even said as much in the clip below. Of course, that would require another title, which is easier said than done.

Steph Curry & Steve Kerr spoke to the press here in the Press Room at the White House. Steve along with Klay Thompson and Moses Moody sat down with senior White House staffers and talked about gun control policy. pic.twitter.com/UfeGjznz59 — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) January 17, 2023

