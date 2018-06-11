Sway Calloway
- Pop CultureSway Calloway Net Worth 2024: What Is The Legendary Hip-Hop Journalist Worth?Sway Calloway's net worth in 2024 reflects a prolific career spanning rap, radio, journalism, and entrepreneurship.By Axl Banks
- MusicGrandmaster Flash Slams People Who Misrepresent Hip-Hop's True HistoryThe legendary DJ believes that many so-called experts aren't getting the story right when it comes to the genre's origin.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsE-40, Too Short, & Sway Calloway Visit White House With WarriorsE-40, Too Short, Sway Calloway, and Mistah F.A.B. all joined the Warriors at the White House.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureJussie Smollett Talks Dealing with "Internalized Homophobia" Through Attack ScandalSmollett sat down to detail how he felt during the controversy and why he didn't want to be seen as just another gay man who got beat up.By Erika Marie
- MusicSway Calloway Officially Inducted In Radio Hall Of FameSway Calloway, host of Shade 45's "Sway In The Morning" show, has officially been inducted in the National Radio Hall Of Fame.By Mitch Findlay
- MusicEminem Campaigns For Sway's Radio Hall Of Fame InductionEminem recently took a moment to campaign for his longtime pal Sway Calloway, who supported him at the onset of his career. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicDon Toliver Praises Travis Scott & Cactus Jack: "[We] Uplift Each Other"Don Toliver cruised by "Sway in the Morning" to talk about his forthcoming album "Heaven or Hell" and what it's been like hustling up the rap career ladder.By Erika Marie
- MusicG Herbo Flexes His Freestyle Skills Over A Jeezy BeatG Herbo visited "Sway in the Morning" and freestyled over Jeezy's "The Real is Back" with Norman Reedus sitting front row.By Erika Marie
- MusicKamaiyah Explains Firing Off Accidental Shot In Movie TheaterKamaiyah was arrested in September 2019 over the incident, but she explained to Sway Calloway that it wasn't as terrible as it was made to be.By Erika Marie
- MusicWill Smith Drops Off "Brand New Funk" Performance On "Sway's Universe"Will still got it.By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicDomani Isn't Playing Games, Delivers Bars On Sway In The MorningDomani kicks some wizened bars. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Spits Freestyle On "Sway In The Morning"She let the haters know how she really feels.By Erika Marie
- MusicDJ Khaled Talks About Working With Nipsey Hussle On "Higher": "He's A Prophet"The producer also said that he's cried watching the music video for "Higher."By Erika Marie
- MusicSway Challenges TDE & Dreamville to A Freestyle Battle With Nas' Mass AppealMass Appeal's Starting 5 did not come to play during Sway's "Friday Fire Cypher."By Erika Marie
- MusicEminem's Virtual Reality Film "Marshall From Detroit" Now AvailableEminem's new film is available now for free.By Alex Zidel
- MusicMichael Rapaport Takes Back Meek Mill Diss: "Absolutely Not A Trash Rapper"Michael Rapaport is going against his previous statement.By Alex Zidel
- MusicBoogie's Son Roasted Him For Having Less Followers Than BluefaceBoogie's son is not impressed with his 200K Instagram followers. By Alex Zidel
- MusicKevin Gates Opens Up About His Insecurities: "I Was Told I Was Ugly"Kevin Gates speaks on his insecurities, Disneyland, and his family in the final part of his Sway interview.By Alex Zidel
- MusicEminem Teases An MGK Response In Exclusive "Kamikaze" InterviewPart 1 of Eminem's interview with Sway airs tonight at 8 PM EST. By Alex Zidel
- MusicWatch Nick Grant Take On Sway's Original "Five Fingers of Death" ChallengeNick Grant hits up Sway's Universe to talk new project and destroy the "Five Fingers Of Death" challenge.By Milca P.