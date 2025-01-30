Too Short's Brother Wayne Shaw Killed In Oakland Shooting

Police are still determining a motive.

Tragedy struck legendary rapper Too Short on Wednesday morning. The rapper's older brother, Wayne Shaw, was shot and killed. Local authorities were called to the 1200 block of 49th Avenue near East 12th Street in Oakland. They found Shaw, 61, riddled with gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a hospital, but pronounced dead soon after. The circumstances surrounding the death of Too Short's brother remains unclear. Authorities did state, however, that Shaw was operating a marijuana grow house when he was attacked.

KTVU Fox report that Shaw was spending the night at the grow house. Oakland Police theorize that the suspected shooters attempted to force their way in. Too Short's brother tried to exit the building. It's believed that the suspects confronted and then shot him. Robbery is a possible motive. Too Short has not issued a statement on Wayne Shaw's death. The rapper has, however, stressed the importance of family over the years. He posted a tribute to his mother and brother on Instagram back in 2022. "1970s were amazing," Too Short wrote. "You had to be there. That’s me, moms & big bro Wayne Loc."

Too Short's Brother Wayne Was 61 Years Old

Too Short also spoke on the influence of family on his view of the world. "I love my blackness, I love my family—on my mother’s side and my father’s side," the rapper told Complex. "We have every complexion: light, curly, dark, everything. You can’t have blood in your body that makes you better than someone else. You can’t be born of better parents or better breeding—it’s no such thing. Real beauty is in every economic class, every race."

The concept of violence and death in Oakland has also been something Short has discussed during his career. The rapper based his breakthrough album, Life Is... Too Short, on this very notion. "So much death in the Oakland streets / Am I gonna live 'til next week," he raps on "City of Dope." "Trying to get high, trying to steal my ring?." Short's proved to be prophetic in an extremely tragic manner. Too Short also spoke on the privilege of getting older as a musician. "We’re making a statement for hip hop," he told Billboard. "And encouraging the 25-year-old out there to rap for the rest of their life if they want to."

[via]

