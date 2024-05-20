Lil Baby Music Video Shooting: What We Know So Far

On a seemingly routine Tuesday evening in Atlanta, a music video shoot, reportedly for Lil Baby, took a harrowing turn. Out of nowhere, gunfire erupted, leaving three men injured. While Lil Baby was unhurt, production came to a sudden halt. The incident occurred around 4:50 p.m. near a commercial strip on Verbena Street in northwest Atlanta. It has also sparked an ongoing investigation by the Atlanta Police Department. Here’s what we know.

The Incident Unfolds

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded swiftly to reports of shots fired at the video shoot location. Upon arrival, officers discovered two men with gunshot wounds: a 24-year-old hit in the arm and a 27-year-old struck in the back. Both victims were immediately transported to a nearby hospital, where they were reported to be alert, conscious, and breathing. A third victim, a 23-year-old man, had already self-transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the neck. He, too, was alert and receiving medical attention.

Chaos Caught On Camera

The shooting at Lil Baby’s music video occurred in broad daylight. In footage obtained by TMZ, the chaotic scene unfolds clearly. The video captures the moment people on set began setting up filming equipment, only to be interrupted by gunshots. Immediately, the camera shakes violently as the cameraman ducks for cover. Altogether, there was an intense panic and confusion that took over the scene.

Lil Baby himself has not issued a public statement regarding the shooting incident. However, his presence at the shoot was confirmed by local business Slapping Tacos ATL. In a now-deleted Instagram post, Slapping Tacos ATL shared a video showing the rapper arriving with his entourage. The caption read: "Pull up we inside / @offthehookcrabs / 2179 Verbena / Atlanta,30314." An hour later, the shop posted that they had closed up following the shooting. Expressing their dismay, a spokesperson for the shop stated: "These little hoodlums came and ruined my day! Lil Baby was about to buy all the food."

As aforementioned, Lil Baby is confirmed to be safe and uninjured following the shooting. In fact, he’s still on the grind. Baby was last spotted over the weekend in London shooting a music video with Central Cee. Earlier in March, the duo recorded new music at Miami’s House of Hits studio.

An Investigation Underway

According to the Atlanta Police Department, the preliminary investigation suggests that the shooting occurred during the video shoot. However, the exact circumstances remain unclear. Speaking to FOX 5 Atlanta, Major Ralph Woolfolk of the Atlanta Police Department clarified that the victims of the shooting were not part of the production team. It is important to note, though, that they may have been connected to the broader group involved in the shoot. Therefore, suspicions are still present.

Investigators from the Aggravated Assault Unit are also actively working to piece together what happened. As of now, no arrests have been made, and it remains uncertain how many suspects were involved. As the investigation continues, the Atlanta Police Department urges anyone with information about the incident to come forward. The community's cooperation could be crucial in identifying the perpetrators and preventing future violence.

