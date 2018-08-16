music video shooting
- MusicLatto Previews Upcoming Single And Fans Are Loving ItHow are we feeling with this one? By Zachary Horvath
- MusicRob49 Returns To IG With Injuries From French Montana Video ShootingRob49 has reappeared on social media following the recent shooting a music video for French Montana.By Cole Blake
- CrimeBoosie Badazz Responds After Shooting Breaks Out At Music Video SceneFans were worried about Boosie on Saturday after reports surfaced that he was at a music video shoot that fell victim to a shooting.By Alexander Cole
- MusicRoddy Ricch Confirms He's Okay After Music Video ShootingRoddy Ricch made sure to address his fans after reports of a shooting on the set of one of his music videos.By Alexander Cole
- MusicCardi B Shares Raw Look At Behind-The-Scenes Making Of "Up" Music VideoThe Bronx rapper shared an exclusive BTS look at the making of the gaudy video. By Madusa S.
- Music6ix9ine's Crew Took Credit For 50 Cent Video Shooting In Wiretapped CallA new wiretapped call has Mel Murda bragging about the music video shooting.By Alex Zidel
- MusicFetty Wap Is Still Down To Work With 6ix9ine Despite ShootingThe TMZ seems far more scared to be around 6ix9ine than Fetty Wap.By Aron A.
- MusicYG Laughs After 6ix9ine & Kanye West Video Shooting; Tekashi RespondsYG is using the shooting as fuel for their feud.By Alex Zidel
- MusicKanye West, 6ix9ine & Nicki Minaj Music Video Reportedly Shot UpNobody was hurt in the shooting.By Alex Zidel
- MusicKanye West & Teyana Taylor Shoot Music Video For "We Got Love"Kanye West & Teyana Taylor were spotted shooting video for "We Got Love" outside TMZ offices on Monday.By Kevin Goddard
- Music50 Cent Shares Theory On Who Shot Up "Get The Strap" Video Set50 Cent plays the role of wisecracking gumshoe. By Mitch Findlay