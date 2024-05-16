Lil Baby Music Video Shooting: Chilling 911 Audio Captures Frantic Moments Of Gunfire

Earlier this week, it was reported that three men were injured on the set of a Lil Baby music video after shots were fired. At the time, Fox 5 revealed that the men who were shot were not directly involved in the video shoot. "There may have been individuals involved in the totality of the production," Major Ralph Woolfolk told the outlet.

Reportedly, one 24-year-old man was shot in the arm, a 27-year-old man was shot in the back, and a 23-year-old man was shot in the neck. Immediately after the shooting, the three men were said to be "alert, conscious, and breathing." No further details of their condition have been revealed at the time of writing, though they're all expected to make full recoveries. It also remains unclear what prompted the shooting. Witnesses on the scene, however, claim that two unspecified parties had gotten into an altercation. Lil Baby was not involved, nor injured.

Man Informs Operator Of Shooting In New 911 Audio

Now, new 911 audio obtained by "TMZ" unveils the frightening moments of the shooting. In the audio, a frantic caller informs an Atlanta operator of the incident, and various gunshots are heard in the background. The phone is then passed off to another man. He details the injuries of the individual who was shot in the neck. Reportedly, paramedics were already administering aid to the victims when officers arrived on the scene. TMZ also reports that several vehicles were impounded as evidence. Lil Baby has yet to address the incident.

Unfortunately, this isn't the first time Lil Baby has found himself in close proximity to gun violence. In September of last year, his concert in Memphis was cut short and the venue was evacuated after a shot was fired in the crowd. The shooting left one man injured, who's since recovered, and Lil Baby was unharmed. Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

