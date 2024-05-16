Lil Baby Music Video Shooting: Chilling 911 Audio Captures Frantic Moments Of Gunfire

BYCaroline Fisher313 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Giants: Art From The Dean Collection Of Swizz Beatz And Alicia Keys
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 06: Lil Baby attends Giants: Art From The Dean Collection Of Swizz Beatz And Alicia Keys at Brooklyn Museum on February 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)

Reportedly, the shooting left three men injured.

Earlier this week, it was reported that three men were injured on the set of a Lil Baby music video after shots were fired. At the time, Fox 5 revealed that the men who were shot were not directly involved in the video shoot. "There may have been individuals involved in the totality of the production," Major Ralph Woolfolk told the outlet.

Reportedly, one 24-year-old man was shot in the arm, a 27-year-old man was shot in the back, and a 23-year-old man was shot in the neck. Immediately after the shooting, the three men were said to be "alert, conscious, and breathing." No further details of their condition have been revealed at the time of writing, though they're all expected to make full recoveries. It also remains unclear what prompted the shooting. Witnesses on the scene, however, claim that two unspecified parties had gotten into an altercation. Lil Baby was not involved, nor injured.

Read More: Three Men Shot During The Production Of A Lil Baby Music Video

Man Informs Operator Of Shooting In New 911 Audio

 

Now, new 911 audio obtained by "TMZ" unveils the frightening moments of the shooting. In the audio, a frantic caller informs an Atlanta operator of the incident, and various gunshots are heard in the background. The phone is then passed off to another man. He details the injuries of the individual who was shot in the neck. Reportedly, paramedics were already administering aid to the victims when officers arrived on the scene. TMZ also reports that several vehicles were impounded as evidence. Lil Baby has yet to address the incident.

Unfortunately, this isn't the first time Lil Baby has found himself in close proximity to gun violence. In September of last year, his concert in Memphis was cut short and the venue was evacuated after a shot was fired in the crowd. The shooting left one man injured, who's since recovered, and Lil Baby was unharmed. Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Drake & Lil Baby Seemingly Catch Strays From Gunna On "One Of Wun"

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
recommended content
Lil Baby &amp; Friends Birthday Celebration Official After PartyMusicThree Men Shot During The Production Of A Lil Baby Music Video4.9K
Lil Baby In Concert - Chicago, ILMusicLil Baby Breaks His Silence Following Concert Shooting7.5K
63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards – TelecastMusicLil Baby Concert Shooting Suspect Arrested1251
Lil Baby In Concert - Chicago, ILMusicLil Baby Concert Ends With Shooting, Footage Surfaces Online10.5K