Drake & Lil Baby Seemingly Catch Strays From Gunna On "One Of Wun"

Drake and Lil Baby are two artists who have collaborated quite a bit over the years. Moreover, they both used to work with Gunna. Of course, Lil Baby and Gunna were seen as a dynamic duo of sorts. They dropped a collaborative album together back in 2018, and they were both Young Thug disciples. However, both Drake and Lil Baby choose not to associate with Gunna anymore. This is due to the fact that Gunna is perceived as a snitch by his peers. After being arrested alongside Thugger in 2022, he was eventually released. While there is no concrete proof that he snitched, many within the industry have already made up their mind.

On Friday, Gunna dropped off his new album One Of Wun. Given all that he has been through, fans were expecting some bars about the YSL case. Furthermore, it was expected that he would have subliminal bars for those who have been distancing themselves from him. Well, below, you can see some lines from the song "Still Prevail" that appear to be directed at Drake, or at least that's what the fans believe. Gunna essentially accuses some men of paying for their abs. While Akademiks jokes that this is about Bandman KEVO, others are thinking of Drizzy, especially after the recent disses from Rick Ross and Kendrick Lamar.

Did Gunna Shoot At Drake

Meanwhile, on the song "collage," Gunna speaks about not needing a writer. Fans are theorizing that this is about Lil Baby. Overall, this is because the rumor for years has been that Gunna was writing for Lil Baby. Some fans even think that Lil Baby fell off due to the fact that Gunna stopped writing for him. This is only an allegation and hasn't been fully proven. However, fans are convinced that Drake and Baby are the victims of some strays on this project.

Lil Baby May Have Caught One Too

Let us know what you think of these bars, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that Gunna is actually taking shots at Drake and Lil Baby here? How are you feeling the new Gunna album so far? Is it living up to your expectations? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

