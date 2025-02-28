Lil Baby’s Lawyers Slam Atlanta Police For Blaming Teenagers’ Murders On Him

Dec 8, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; American rapper Lil Baby walks court-side during the second half between the Miami Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Kaseya Center. Jasen Vinlove / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Recently, the Atlanta Police Department suggested that a Lil Baby music video shoot allegedly prompted the murder of two 13-year-old boys.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Atlanta Police blamed Lil Baby for the deaths of two 13-year-old boys, Jakody Davis and Lamon Freeman. The teenagers were shot outside of Freeman's home in July of 2024 while celebrating his birthday. Davis' 11-year-old brother was also shot, and was the only survivor. Seven people have since been arrested. This includes Quiyontay Sanders, Richard Hollis, Reginald Thomas, Dekeitheon Mobley, Markus Crawford, Tradon Crawford, and Ali Caldwell. They are all believed to have alleged gang ties.

At a press conference on Wednesday (February 26), Atlanta Police Homicide Commander Ralph Woolfolk noted how an "Atlanta based rapper" had filmed a music video in a rival gang neighborhood last summer. He didn't mention Lil Baby by name. Police records obtained by WSB-TV, however, indicate that he was the rapper Woolfolk was referring to. A shooting occurred during his video shoot in May of 2024. It left three men injured, and allegedly, started a gang war.

Lil Baby Music Video Shooting
NBA: Dallas Mavericks at Boston Celtics
Mar 1, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; American rapper and singer Lil Baby on the sideline as the Boston Celtics take on the Dallas Mavericks in the second half at TD Garden. David Butler II / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The overall theme of this case, is grown men playing gangster, that left two of our children in graves and a community in fear," Woolfolk explained. He vowed to hold Lil Baby accountable, calling his actions "cowardly." He also claimed that the artist "he knew he should not have been" at the video shoot location. Now, however, his team is pushing back. In a statement shared with TMZ, Lil Baby's attorneys Drew Findling and Marissa Goldberg denied the Atlanta Police Department's accusations. They called them "complete and total nonsense."

"To say that he couldn’t shoot a music video in his home town, a place that he loves and has continued to uplift, is disgraceful," they added. "Even more, the location for a major music video shoot is a decision made by a professional team and is not a decision made by any individual." Goldberg and Findling went on, calling the APD's treatment of Lil Baby "unprofessional, unethical and shameful." They also confirmed that he "had absolutely no involvement" in the shooting.

