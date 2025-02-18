Lil Baby Announces Four-Month Long World Tour For "WHAM"

Lil Baby is going global and then some as he has just announced the tour dates to support his new album, WHAM. Who Hard As Me, his fourth studio project was another success for the Georgia native. It went number one, selling 144,000 units in its debut week. That was more than good enough for him to go number one on the Billboard Hot 200 chart. As it stands, it remains in the upper echelon, currently sitting at 15, which is down just two spots from last week. With the fan reception being fairly positive and due to its sustained success thus far, Lil Baby is rewarding them (and himself) by embarking on a lengthy road trip.

Per Uproxx, the "Dum, Dumb, and Dumber" rapper made the announcement on his Instagram page, writing, "Let’s Gooooooo!!! #WHAM More Dates Soon 👀 On Sale 2-21." We will get into the ticket details in second, but let's first let you know when this whole shebang is getting underway. Lil Baby will be setting off on June 3, with Houston, Texas getting dibs on the first tour stop. He will stay in the United States up until September 12, hitting up major markets such as Chicago, Atlanta, Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Los Angeles and more.

When Did Lil Baby Drop WHAM?

Berlin, Germany (Sept. 12) will then kick off the European leg of the WHAM World Tour and will conclude in London on September 27. Finally, the final stretch will be in Australia with four stops, with the last show taking place in Auckland, New Zealand on October 16. Overall, this is a massive undertaking for one person, so Lil Baby is bringing along some special guests. Texas rising superstar BigXthaPlug will be joining him on all but one date (Los Angeles). NLE Choppa is also going to be an opener and is missing one date himself (Miami) but will only be assisting in the U.S. Loe Shimmy is also in the mix as well.